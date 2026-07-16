Polycab India Q1 result: Profit rises 33%, revenue grows 39% to ₹8,210 cr

Polycab India’s consolidated net profit rose 32.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹796.65 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue from operations increased 39 per cent. The company had posted a net profit of ₹599.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹8,209.73 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 ( Q1FY27 ), from ₹5,905.98 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 38.9 per cent to ₹8,314.65 crore.

Sequentially, net profit increased 1.4 per cent from ₹785.60 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while revenue declined 7.4 per cent from ₹8,864.48 crore. The company said the March-quarter numbers were balancing figures between the audited full-year results and the published nine-month figures.

Material costs rise nearly 45% Total expenses increased 39.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,256.42 crore, from ₹5,185.33 crore. Total material costs, comprising raw-material consumption, stock-in-trade purchases, inventory changes and project costs, increased 44.8 per cent to ₹6,252.01 crore. The cost of materials consumed alone rose 55.6 per cent to ₹6,512.35 crore. Employee-benefit expenses increased 19.5 per cent to ₹261.48 crore, while finance costs rose 56.1 per cent to ₹80.02 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 20 per cent to ₹102.87 crore. Profit before tax rose 32.2 per cent to ₹1,058.22 crore from ₹800.59 crore. The profit-before-tax margin, measured against revenue from operations, narrowed by about 67 basis points to 12.9 per cent from 13.6 per cent.

ALSO READ: ITC Hotels Q1 result: Revenue rises 15% | South Indian Bank Q1 result Basic earnings per share increased to ₹52.09 from ₹39.36, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹51.94 from ₹39.21. Wires and cables revenue grows 37.7% Revenue from the wires and cables segment, Polycab’s largest business, rose 37.7 per cent to ₹7,201.79 crore from ₹5,228.65 crore. The segment result increased 24.9 per cent to ₹959.39 crore. Sequentially, however, wires and cables revenue declined 7.2 per cent and the segment result fell 5.8 per cent. Fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) revenue increased 67.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹761.15 crore. The segment result rose more than sixfold to ₹60.63 crore from ₹9.55 crore.