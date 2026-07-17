Poonawalla Fincorp Q1FY27 results: PAT jumps nearly fivefold to ₹308 crore

Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted Poonawalla Fincorp on Friday reported a nearly five-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 63 crore a year ago. Sequentially, PAT rose 20.8 per cent from Rs 255 crore in the March quarter.

Net interest income (NII), including fees and other income, rose 84.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,415 crore. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 141.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 12.9 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 785 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 62.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 11.1 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 67,054 crore at the end of June. Retail AUM accounted for 84 per cent of the portfolio, while emerging corporate and MSME lending contributed 16 per cent. During the quarter, retail disbursements rose 39 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 7,223 crore, led by healthy growth across newly launched businesses.

The lender raised Rs 2,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in April 2026, taking its debt-to-equity ratio to 3.82 times as of June 30, 2026. It expects to grow its AUM at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35-40 per cent over the next couple of years. The secured loan portfolio increased to 53 per cent of the on-book portfolio from 49 per cent a year ago, while unsecured loans accounted for the remaining 47 per cent. Stage 1 assets comprised 97.6 per cent of the portfolio, reflecting stable asset quality. Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining by 47 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 7 bps Q-o-Q to 1.37 per cent. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.70 per cent, while credit cost as a percentage of average AUM improved to 2.40 per cent.

Return on assets (RoA) improved by 130 bps Y-o-Y and 17 bps Q-o-Q to 1.98 per cent. The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.46 per cent at the end of June. Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "This quarter marks another firm step in our journey toward sustained, predictable profitability. RoA has strengthened quarter-on-quarter, and asset quality has improved across products, with both credit cost and GNPA moving favourably on an already solid base. Our investments in new businesses are translating into strong traction, with every business we have launched now scaled to healthy levels."