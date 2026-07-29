Prestige Estates Q1 profit drops 19% despite 16% rise in revenue

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects’ profit (attributable to owners of the parent) for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q1 FY27) declined by 19.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company’s revenue (from operations) for the quarter stood at ₹2,675.10 crore, up 15.94 per cent YoY. Its total expenses for Q1 FY27 also increased by 22.14 per cent YoY, driven by increases in contractor and land costs.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Prestige’s revenue was down 34.33 per cent, while the profit dipped by 5.67 per cent.

Further, Prestige, on Wednesday, announced that it has entered into a partnership to develop a residential project in Thane near Mumbai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹6,000 crore. Spread across about 14.6 acres, the project has a developable potential of over 5 million square feet, making it among the largest residential developments in the Thane micro-market, the company noted.

Earlier this month, Prestige said that it recorded residential pre-sales of ₹6,579 crore in Q1 FY27), down 45.74 per cent YoY amid a high base of Q1 FY26. The company had recorded pre-sales of ₹12,126.4 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by a strong response to its maiden project in the National Capital Region (NCR). In Q1 FY27, Prestige’s sales volume stood at 6.04 million square feet (msf), down 36.75 per cent YoY. The company sold 3,337 units in Q1 FY27, compared to 4,718 units sold in Q1 FY26. The company’s average realisation for apartments stood at ₹11,193 per square foot in Q1 FY27, down 16.08 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, the average realisation for plotted developments stood at ₹8,043 per square foot, up 9.53 per cent YoY.

The average realisations for the quarter primarily reflect the geographical mix of sales, with Hyderabad accounting for nearly half of the quarterly sales following the successful launch of Prestige Golden Grove, the company had noted. Prestige’s collections for the quarter stood at ₹4,802.2 crore, up 6.17 per cent YoY, amid healthy customer demand and strong execution across projects. During the quarter, Prestige launched three residential projects and a commercial project with a combined developable area of 20.16 msf across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The gross development value (GDV) of the residential projects was approximately ₹12,000 crore. Across its commercial office portfolio, Prestige recorded a gross leasing of 1.5 msf during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the commercial portfolio stood at ₹756 crore.