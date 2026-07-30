Prestige Estates Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 19% at ₹236 crore

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹235.9 crore for June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,835.6 crore during the quarter from ₹2,468.7 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, Prestige Estates said it has entered into a strategic partnership to develop a residential project in Thane. It did not disclose the name of the landowner.

The upcoming project is spread across 14.6 acres with development potential of over 5 million square feet. The company expects a total revenue of ₹6,000 crore from this project.