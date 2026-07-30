Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 19% at ₹236 crore

Prestige Estates Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 19% at ₹236 crore

The realty firm reported lower June-quarter profit despite higher income and announced a strategic partnership to develop a 5 million sq ft residential project in Thane

Irfan Razack
Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group | Image: Prestige Group
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:35 PM IST
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Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹235.9 crore for June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹292.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,835.6 crore during the quarter from ₹2,468.7 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, Prestige Estates said it has entered into a strategic partnership to develop a residential project in Thane. It did not disclose the name of the landowner.

The upcoming project is spread across 14.6 acres with development potential of over 5 million square feet. The company expects a total revenue of ₹6,000 crore from this project.

Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group, said: "This project marks another significant milestone in the company's continued expansion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region."  Thane has emerged as one of the region's most dynamic residential markets, driven by robust infrastructure development and sustained housing demand, he added.

Prestige Group has delivered 316 projects spanning 212 million sq ft. It has a pipeline of 135 projects across 227 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Prestige EstatesQ1 resultsPrestige group

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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