Prestige Estates Q2 profit declines 44% as revenue falls 15% to ₹2,060 cr

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects reported a 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹256 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with ₹457 crore in the corresponding period last financial year, according to the company's quarterly results.

Revenue from operations fell 15 per cent YoY to ₹2,060 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,432 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 23 per cent from ₹2,675 crore in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, total expenses declined 12.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,860 crore in the second quarter, compared with ₹2,126 crore in the year-ago period, while on a sequential basis, expenses fell 24 per cent from ₹2,460 crore in Q1FY27.