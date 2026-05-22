Prestige Estates Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10-fold to ₹250 crore

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has posted a 10-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹250.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Its net profit stood at ₹25 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher income.

Total income also more than doubled to ₹4,143.5 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹1,589.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's net profit jumped over two times to ₹1,195.5 crore from ₹467.5 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to ₹13,195.5 crore last fiscal from ₹7,735.5 crore during 2024-25.