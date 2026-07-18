Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 331 crore during the June quarter, aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 269 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income increased to Rs 3,546 crore during the June quarter from Rs 3,379 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 3,213 crore compared to Rs 2,911 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The bank's net interest income also increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,038 crore from Rs 900 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year. Net interest margin was at 2.53 per cent at the end of the quarter under review. During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased marginally to Rs 545 crore compared to Rs 540 crore a year ago. The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.21 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 3.34 per cent a year ago. Its gross advance increased 19 per cent to Rs 1,19,290 crore from Rs 99,950 crore at the end of June 2025.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.65 per cent against 0.91 per cent in the year-ago period. As a result, provisions and contingencies dropped to Rs 94 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 217 crore a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 92.33 per cent from 91.77 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. At the same time, return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.73 per cent for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, from 0.67 per cent in June 2025, it said. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank slightly declined to 17.61 per cent from 17.9 per cent in the same quarter of FY26.