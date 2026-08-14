Puravankara posts ₹29 crore profit in Q1FY27 as revenue jumps nearly 62%

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, “Q1 FY27 reflects the continued strengthening of our operating performance, with healthy growth in revenue, pre-sales and collections, alongside improved margins. As our portfolio progresses through completion and handover, we expect this execution momentum to support earnings visibility, with 2,777 completed units currently pending revenue recognition.”
Earlier, the company reported pre-sales of ₹1,439 crore in Q1FY27, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y.
During the quarter under review, Puravankara's operating inflows stood at ₹1,423 crore, against operating outflows of ₹1,078 crore, resulting in an operating surplus of ₹345 crore.
During the quarter, the company added ₹5,200 crore of gross development value (GDV) through four land transactions in Bengaluru to its portfolio.
“We continue to balance growth with disciplined capital allocation. With a strong launch pipeline and an estimated surplus of ₹19,831 crore over the next 3-5 years, we remain focused on delivering our FY27 sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore,” Puravankara added.
The company has 20.48 million square feet of planned launches across the southern and western Indian markets, with an approximate GDV of ₹27,300 crore, with the majority of the pipeline concentrated in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The estimated future cash flow potential from total new launches (excluding new phases) is around ₹8,636 crore.
In Q1FY27, Puravankara entered into a definitive agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC for the sale of its commercial property Purva Zentech, in Bengaluru, at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore.
The company's net debt as of June 2026 stood at ₹2,836 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57 times.
Additionally, Puravankara's shares listed on the BSE closed at ₹219 per equity share.