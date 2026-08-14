Puravankara posts ₹29 crore profit in Q1FY27 as revenue jumps nearly 62%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of ₹28.93 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1FY27), compared to a loss of ₹67.68 crore in Q1FY26.

The company's revenue (from operations) in Q1FY27 jumped 61.84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹848.72 crore. The company said the performance was backed by improving realisations and disciplined execution across its residential and commercial portfolio.

Puravankara's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded to 25 per cent in Q1FY27 from 15 per cent in Q1FY26. Its average realisation from sales rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,589 per square foot, while customer collections for the quarter grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,199 crore.