Puravankara's Q1 FY27 pre-sales rise 28% to ₹1,439 crore on higher demand

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara reported pre-sales of ₹1,439 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27), marking a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company's collections rose 40 per cent YoY to ₹1,199 crore. It sold 1.36 million square feet (msf) during the quarter, up 9 per cent YoY, while average price realisation improved 18 per cent YoY to ₹10,589 per square foot. During the quarter, Puravankara delivered 745 homes spanning 0.94 msf.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said: "Q1 FY27 marks a strong start to the year and reaffirms the resilience and depth of our business strategy. Sales value grew, and we saw a corresponding improvement in collections. The 18 per cent YoY increase in average price realisation is a clear indication that our strategic shift towards premiumisation and well-located, high-quality developments is translating into tangible value for both our customers and shareholders."

On the business development front, Puravankara announced four land transactions during Q1 FY27, spanning approximately 41.93 acres, with a cumulative development potential of around 4.23 msf and a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹5,200 crore. "With this strong start to the year, we remain firmly on track to achieve our FY27 sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore across the Southern and Western regions, and we are confident of building on this momentum through the remainder of the year," Puravankara added. Last week, Puravankara entered into a definitive agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC for the sale of its commercial property, Purva Zentech, in Bengaluru, valuing the asset at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore.