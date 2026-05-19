Puravankara Q4FY26 result: Net profit at ₹110 crore, revenue doubles

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹109.95 crore in the March quarter on better income.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

During the 2025-26, Puravankara Ltd net profit stood at ₹56.75 crore as against a net loss of 182.92 crore in the preceding year.

Total income increased to ₹3,846.42 crore last fiscal from ₹2,093.13 crore in the preceding year.