Puravankara Q4FY26 result: Net profit at ₹110 crore, revenue doubles
Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year
Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹109.95 crore in the March quarter on better income.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹88 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income more than doubled to ₹1,540.99 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 from ₹563.70 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
During the 2025-26, Puravankara Ltd net profit stood at ₹56.75 crore as against a net loss of 182.92 crore in the preceding year.
Total income increased to ₹3,846.42 crore last fiscal from ₹2,093.13 crore in the preceding year.
As of March 31, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.
The company's total land bank is 40 million sq ft and ongoing projects add up to 36.69 million sq ft.
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:48 PM IST