PVR INOX Q2 profit up 2-fold at ₹263.1 cr on strong box office performance

Leading cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Wednesday reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore for the September quarter, led by strong box office performance.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 105.5 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

PVR INOX revenue from operations rose 16.97 per cent to Rs 2,105.1 crore in the September quarter of FY27, the company said, its "highest-ever quarterly revenue". It posted revenue of Rs 1,799.6 crore in the corresponding period in the last fiscal.

Total expenses were Rs 1,788.2 crore in the September quarter, up 5.86 per cent.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly box office performance, with admissions rising 4 per cent to 4.63 crore. Its occupancy improved to 30.4 per cent from 28.7 per cent in the year-ago period. PVR Inox said this is also its "its highest-ever quarterly" figure. In addition, its average ticket price (ATP) and spending per head (SPH) rose 14 per cent to Rs 298 and Rs 153, respectively, while revenue from ticketing and food and beverages (F&B) grew 18 per cent each. During the quarter, PVR Inox's revenue from 'Movie Exhibition' was up 16.6 per cent to Rs 2,104.1 crore in the September quarter. Revenue from 'Movie Production and Distribution' rose 8.52 per cent to Rs 59.8 crore.

Total income of PVR Inox, which includes other income, was at Rs 2,139.3 crore, up 16.6 per cent. As on September 30, 2026, PVR INOX operated 1,797 screens across 114 cities in India and Sri Lanka. It added 24 new screens and also exited 25 screens during H1 FY'27. "It exited 25 screens, mostly loss-making. Of the 90-100 new screens planned for FY'27, most are expected in H2 under capital-light models," said PVR Inox. In September, 'English-language films' collections rose 87 per cent to Rs 1,024 crore, crossing Rs 1,000 crore in a quarter for the first time, it said. Among Hollywood releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as India's highest-grossing English film ever, collecting Rs 608 crore, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey grossed Rs 233 crore, reflecting demand for premium IMAX formats.

The re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 45 crore in four weeks, highlighting consumer appetite for premium cinema experiences. In Hindi cinema, Hanuman Ansh grossed Rs 351 crore, while Mirzapur: The Movie, adapted from a popular streaming series, collected Rs 267 crore, demonstrating how streaming platforms can help expand theatrical audiences. Awarapan 2 and Dhamaal 4 also performed well. Regional cinema recorded growth led by Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which collected Rs 199 crore, and Kannada film Toxic, which grossed Rs 296 crore. Telugu film Irumudi and Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also contributed to collections, reflecting the strength of diverse regional content.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, PVR Inox's total consolidated income was up 14.21 per cent to Rs 3,787.6 crore. On the outlook, the company said, "Looking ahead, a strong pipeline of releases across languages is expected to support the positive theatrical outlook." Hindi cinema's upcoming slate includes Ramayana: Part One in November, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King in December, followed by Love & War and Golmaal 5 in the fourth quarter. Regional and pan-India releases, including Chiranjeevi's Kaaka and Prabhas-starrer Spirit, are also expected to draw audiences to theatres. Hollywood's upcoming lineup features The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World, offering a diverse mix of franchise-led and big-budget films.