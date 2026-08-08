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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: ABFRL, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i, and 79 more on Aug 8

Q1 results: ABFRL, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Affle 3i, and 79 more on Aug 8

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Power Mech Projects, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, and Oswal Pumps are also to release their April-June earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, weighed down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Delhivery, PNC Infratech, Power Mech Projects, Affle 3i, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Greenpanel Industries, HBL Engineering, Lumax Industries, Ceigall India, Apollo Micro Systems, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, and Oswal Pumps are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Salzer Electronics, IKIO Technologies, Banco Products (India), Indo Farm Equipment, Roto Pumps, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Atul Auto, Mangalam Cement, JG Chemicals, Eveready Industries India, Captain Polyplast, Nitin Spinners, Rushil Decor, IFGL Refractories, Studds Accessories, Windsor Machines, Pritika Auto Industries, Captain Pipes, Commercial Syn Bags, Orbit Exports, Divyashakti, B&A, Mishtann Foods, Damodar Industries, and KPT Industries.

State Bank of India Q1 result highlights

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by strong loan growth and beating market expectations. 
  Net interest income (NII) rose 14.41 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,992 crore, helped by an 18.63 per cent increase in overall loans. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.86 per cent from 2.89 per cent a year earlier, although domestic NIM improved 7 basis points sequentially to 3 per cent, in line with its 3 per cent guidance for FY27. 
SBI Chairman C S Setty said the bank expects to mobilise $10 billion through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap scheme.

Market highlights from August 7

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, weighed down by financial stocks and rising crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex fell 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty50 declined 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 24,570.65. 
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Trent were among the top losers on the Nifty50, while Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the top gainers. 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.05 per cent. Among sectors, financial services and private banks were the biggest laggards, while auto and IT stocks outperformed.

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 8

  1. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  2. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
  3. Affle 3i Ltd
  4. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  5. Alfa Ica (India) Ltd
  6. Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
  7. Anant Raj Ltd
  8. Anmol India Ltd
  9. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  10. Atul Auto Ltd
  11. Banco Products (India) Ltd
  12. BCC Fuba India Ltd
  13. B&A Ltd
  14. BSEL Algo Ltd
  15. Captain Pipes Ltd
  16. Ceigall India Ltd
  17. Colab Platforms Ltd
  18. Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
  19. Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
  20. Captain Polyplast Ltd
  21. Damodar Industries Ltd
  22. Darshan Orna Ltd
  23. Delhivery Ltd
  24. Divyashakti Ltd
  25. Eveready Industries India Ltd
  26. Ganga Papers India Ltd
  27. Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
  28. Greenpanel Industries Ltd
  29. HBL Engineering Ltd
  30. Hisar Metal Industries Ltd
  31. IFGL Refractories Ltd
  32. IKIO Technologies Ltd
  33. IMP Powers Ltd
  34. Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
  35. ISF Ltd
  36. Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
  37. James Warren Tea Ltd
  38. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd
  39. JG Chemicals Ltd
  40. Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
  41. Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
  42. Kiran Vyapar Ltd
  43. KPT Industries Ltd
  44. Lambodhara Textile Ltd
  45. Lumax Industries Ltd
  46. Mangalam Cement Ltd
  47. Mawana Sugars Ltd
  48. Mayur Floorings Ltd
  49. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
  50. Mishtann Foods Ltd
  51. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  52. Nutech Global Ltd
  53. Orbit Exports Ltd
  54. Oswal Pumps Ltd
  55. Oxford Industries Ltd
  56. Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd
  57. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
  58. PNC Infratech Ltd
  59. Power Mech Projects Ltd
  60. Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
  61. Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
  62. Purity Flexpack Ltd
  63. Rapicut Carbides Ltd
  64. RAS Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
  65. RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd
  66. Roto Pumps Ltd
  67. Rushil Decor Ltd
  68. South Asian Enterprises Ltd
  69. Salzer Electronics Ltd
  70. Sarvottam Finvest Ltd
  71. Savera Industries Ltd
  72. Senthil Infotek Ltd
  73. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
  74. S.M. Gold Ltd
  75. Studds Accessories Ltd
  76. Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
  77. Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
  78. TVS Electronics Ltd
  79. Unifinz Capital India Ltd
  80. Vani Commercials Ltd
  81. WEP Solutions Ltd
  82. Windsor Machines Ltd
  83. Yash Innoventures Ltd
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsABFRLAditya Birla Fashion and RetailDelhiveryPNC InfratechAffle IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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