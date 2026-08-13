Q1 results: ABREL, Godrej, JSW Cement, FirstCry, and 693 more on Aug 13

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Amber Enterprises India, JSW Cement, Jubilant Foodworks, Brigade Enterprises, CESC, DCM Shriram Industries, Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Dev Information Technology, Dreamfolks Services, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Elgi Equipments, Emami Realty, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Excel Industries, Fino Payments Bank, and Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Foseco India, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, General Insurance Corporation of India, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ipca Laboratories, ITI, Jai Corp, Jindal Poly Films, Avanti Feeds, AxisCades Technologies, Kalyani Investment Company, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, KRBL, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, and Max Healthcare Institute.
Tata Motors Q1 result highlights
Tata Motors reported an 83 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,560 crore for Q1FY27, while revenue from operations increased 19.3 per cent to ₹20,667 crore. Profit growth was supported by a mark-to-market gain on its Tata Capital investment, strong commercial vehicle volumes and operational improvements.
The company is likely to raise prices further to offset rising input costs. It has already increased prices by 2 per cent in Q1 and another 2.5 per cent from July 1. Commodity inflation impacted the business by around 3.8 per cent during the quarter, despite domestic volumes rising 26 per cent.
Market overview for August 13
The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as IT and realty shares weighed.
As of 9:20 am, the Sensex fell 130.26 points or 0.17 per cent to 77,836.09 and the Nifty50 was down 89.25 points or 0.37 per cent at 24,348.40.
Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, and Hindalco Industries were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.