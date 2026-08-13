Q1 results: ABREL, Godrej, JSW Cement, FirstCry, and 693 more on Aug 13

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Foseco India, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, General Insurance Corporation of India, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ipca Laboratories, ITI, Jai Corp, Jindal Poly Films, Avanti Feeds, AxisCades Technologies, Kalyani Investment Company, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, KRBL, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, and Max Healthcare Institute.

The company is likely to raise prices further to offset rising input costs. It has already increased prices by 2 per cent in Q1 and another 2.5 per cent from July 1. Commodity inflation impacted the business by around 3.8 per cent during the quarter, despite domestic volumes rising 26 per cent.

Market overview for August 13

The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as IT and realty shares weighed.

As of 9:20 am, the Sensex fell 130.26 points or 0.17 per cent to 77,836.09 and the Nifty50 was down 89.25 points or 0.37 per cent at 24,348.40.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Jio Financial, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals, LG Electronics, HAL Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, and Hindalco Industries were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.32 per cent.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Cement declined 1 per cent to emerge as the worst performer. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty also underperformed. Meanwhile the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Chemical outperformed.