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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: ABREL, Godrej, JSW Cement, FirstCry, and 693 more on Aug 13

Q1 results: ABREL, Godrej, JSW Cement, FirstCry, and 693 more on Aug 13

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Jubilant Foodworks, Brigade Enterprises, CESC, DCM Shriram Industries, and Dev Information Technology are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.32 per cent
Apexa Rai New Delhi
15 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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Aditya Birla Real Estate, Amber Enterprises India, JSW Cement, Jubilant Foodworks, Brigade Enterprises, CESC, DCM Shriram Industries, Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Dev Information Technology, Dreamfolks Services, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Elgi Equipments, Emami Realty, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Excel Industries, Fino Payments Bank, and Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Foseco India, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, General Insurance Corporation of India, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ipca Laboratories, ITI, Jai Corp, Jindal Poly Films, Avanti Feeds, AxisCades Technologies, Kalyani Investment Company, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, KRBL, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, and Max Healthcare Institute.

Tata Motors Q1 result highlights

Tata Motors reported an 83 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,560 crore for Q1FY27, while revenue from operations increased 19.3 per cent to ₹20,667 crore. Profit growth was supported by a mark-to-market gain on its Tata Capital investment, strong commercial vehicle volumes and operational improvements. 
The company is likely to raise prices further to offset rising input costs. It has already increased prices by 2 per cent in Q1 and another 2.5 per cent from July 1. Commodity inflation impacted the business by around 3.8 per cent during the quarter, despite domestic volumes rising 26 per cent.

Market overview for August 13

The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as IT and realty shares weighed.  
As of 9:20 am, the Sensex fell 130.26 points or 0.17 per cent to 77,836.09 and the Nifty50 was down 89.25 points or 0.37 per cent at 24,348.40.  
Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, and Hindalco Industries were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.   
  In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was down 0.05 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap was up 0.32 per cent.   
Sector-wise, the Nifty Cement declined 1 per cent to emerge as the worst performer. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty also underperformed. Meanwhile the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Chemical outperformed.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 13

  1. First Custodian Fund India Ltd
  2. Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd
  3. 3B Blackbio Dx Ltd
  4. Aartech Solonics Ltd
  5. Aayush Wellness Ltd
  6. Abate As Industries Ltd
  7. Abc India Ltd
  8. Abhishek Infraventures Ltd
  9. A B Infrabuild Ltd
  10. Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
  11. Accedere Ltd
  12. Accuracy Shipping Ltd
  13. Ace Men Engg Works Ltd
  14. Achyut Healthcare Ltd
  15. Acs Technologies Ltd
  16. Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
  17. Adhata Global Ltd
  18. Adinath Textiles Ltd
  19. Adline Chem Lab Ltd
  20. A D S Diagnostics Ltd
  21. Advik Laboratories Ltd
  22. Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd
  23. Artemis Electricals And Projects Ltd
  24. Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
  25. Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd
  26. Agi Infra Ltd
  27. Asian Hotels (East) Ltd
  28. Ai Champdany Industries Ltd
  29. Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
  30. Airan Ltd
  31. Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd
  32. Ajanta Soya Ltd
  33. Ajc Jewel Manufacturers Ltd
  34. Ajr Infra And Tolling Ltd
  35. Ajwa Fun World & Resort Ltd
  36. Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
  37. Alfa Transformers Ltd
  38. Alicon Castalloy Ltd
  39. Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd
  40. Alps Industries Ltd
  41. Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
  42. Amagi Media Labs Ltd
  43. Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd
  44. Amber Enterprises India Ltd
  45. Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd
  46. Amit International Ltd
  47. Amit Securities Ltd
  48. Ampvolts Ltd
  49. Anjani Foods Ltd
  50. Anna Infrastructures Ltd
  51. Ansal Housing Ltd
  52. Anuroop Packaging Ltd
  53. Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
  54. Apis India Ltd
  55. Andhra Pradesh Tanneries Ltd
  56. Arcee Industries Ltd
  57. Arigato Universe Ltd
  58. Arman Holdings Ltd
  59. Arrow Greentech Ltd
  60. Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
  61. Ashirwad Capital Ltd
  62. Ashoka Refineries Ltd
  63. Asian Energy Services Ltd
  64. Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
  65. Asia Pack Ltd
  66. Assam Entrade Ltd
  67. Asian Star Company Ltd
  68. Atam Valves Ltd
  69. Autoline Industries Ltd
  70. Avanti Feeds Ltd
  71. Aveer Foods Ltd
  72. Avi Polymers Ltd
  73. Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
  74. Axiscades Technologies Ltd
  75. Azad India Mobility Ltd
  76. Bag Films And Media Ltd
  77. Baid Finserv Ltd
  78. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
  79. Balaji Telefilms Ltd
  80. Balurghat Technologies Ltd
  81. Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd
  82. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
  83. Brand Concepts Ltd
  84. Bc Power Controls Ltd
  85. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
  86. Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
  87. Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
  88. Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
  89. Beryl Securities Ltd
  90. Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
  91. Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd
  92. Bilcare Ltd
  93. Bhartiya International Ltd
  94. Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd
  95. Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd
  96. Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
  97. Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
  98. Bkv Industries Ltd
  99. Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd
  100. Bloom Industries Ltd
  101. Bls Infotech Ltd
  102. Bnr Udyog Ltd
  103. Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd
  104. Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd
  105. Brawn Biotech Ltd
  106. Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  107. Brooks Laboratories Ltd
  108. Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
  109. Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd
  110. Barak Valley Cements Ltd
  111. Callista Industries Ltd
  112. Candour Techtex Ltd
  113. Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd
  114. Caspian Corporate Services Ltd
  115. Castora Agri Commodities Ltd
  116. Catvision Ltd
  117. Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd
  118. Ceeta Industries Ltd
  119. Cenlub Industries Ltd
  120. Centum Electronics Ltd
  121. Centuple Global Ltd
  122. Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
  123. Cesc Ltd
  124. Chase Bright Steel Ltd
  125. Choksi Laboratories Ltd
  126. Chordia Food Products Ltd
  127. Citizen Solar Ltd
  128. Cityman Ltd
  129. Classic Electricals Ltd
  130. Clenon Enterprises Ltd
  131. Classic Leasing & Finance Ltd
  132. Coastal Roadways Ltd
  133. John Cockerill India Ltd
  134. Comfort Commotrade Ltd
  135. Computer Point Ltd
  136. Cords Cable Industries Ltd
  137. Country Condos Ltd
  138. City Pulse Multiventures Ltd
  139. Crane Infrastructure Ltd
  140. Cranex Ltd
  141. Creative Eye Ltd
  142. Cresanto Global Ltd
  143. Crescentis Capital Ltd
  144. Crest Ventures Ltd
  145. Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
  146. Crysdale Industries Ltd
  147. Cubex Tubings Ltd
  148. Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd
  149. Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd
  150. Daulat Securities Ltd
  151. DCM Ltd
  152. DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
  153. DCW Ltd
  154. Decipher Labs Ltd
  155. Deep Health Ai India Ltd
  156. Denis Chem Lab Ltd
  157. Denta Water And Infra Solutions Ltd
  158. Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd
  159. Dev Information Technology Ltd
  160. Dhansafal Finserve Ltd
  161. Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
  162. Dhunseri Investments Ltd
  163. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
  164. Diligent Media Corporation Ltd
  165. Dreamfolks Services Ltd
  166. Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
  167. Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
  168. Dynamic Industries Ltd
  169. Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd
  170. Dynemic Products Ltd
  171. East India Drums And Barrels Manufacturing Ltd
  172. Easun Capital Markets Ltd
  173. Ecofinity Atomix Ltd
  174. Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
  175. Ecs Biztech Ltd
  176. Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
  177. Elango Industries Ltd
  178. El Cid Investments Ltd
  179. Elgi Equipments Ltd
  180. Elixir Capital Ltd
  181. Elnet Technologies Ltd
  182. Emami Realty Ltd
  183. Endurance Technologies Ltd
  184. Engineers India Ltd
  185. Envair Electrodyne Ltd
  186. Epuja Spiritech Ltd
  187. Econo Trade (India) Ltd
  188. Exato Technologies Ltd
  189. Excel Industries Ltd
  190. Foundry Fuel Products Ltd
  191. Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
  192. Fino Payments Bank Ltd
  193. Brainbees Solutions Ltd
  194. Flex Foods Ltd
  195. Future Market Networks Ltd
  196. Foseco India Ltd
  197. Frontier Capital Ltd
  198. Galactico Corporate Services Ltd
  199. Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd
  200. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
  201. Gallops Enterprise Ltd
  202. Ganges Securities Ltd
  203. Gaudium Ivf And Women Health Ltd
  204. Gayatri Highways Ltd
  205. Gb Global Ltd
  206. Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
  207. Gcm Securities Ltd
  208. Global Defence Industries Ltd
  209. Gem Aromatics Ltd
  210. Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltd
  211. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
  212. General Insurance Corporation Of India
  213. Gk Consultants Ltd
  214. G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd
  215. Globale Tessile Ltd
  216. Gocl Corporation Ltd
  217. Godrej Industries Ltd
  218. Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd
  219. Golechha Global Finance Ltd
  220. Gorani Industries Ltd
  221. Goyal Associates Ltd
  222. Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd
  223. Gs Auto International Ltd
  224. Gtt Data Solutions Ltd
  225. Gujarat Investa Ltd
  226. Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
  227. Ge Power India Ltd
  228. Halder Venture Ltd
  229. Harig Crankshafts Ltd
  230. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
  231. Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd
  232. Hckk Ventures Ltd
  233. Healthy Investments Ltd
  234. Hemadri Cements Ltd
  235. Hercules Investments Ltd
  236. Hi Klass Trading And Investment Ltd
  237. Hilltone Software And Gases Ltd
  238. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
  239. Hindustan Appliances Ltd
  240. Hindustan Tin Works Ltd
  241. Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd
  242. Hma Agro Industries Ltd
  243. Honasa Consumer Ltd
  244. Hp Adhesives Ltd
  245. Iconik Sports And Events Ltd
  246. International Data Management Ltd
  247. Idream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd
  248. Indraprastha Gas Ltd
  249. Ikoma Technologies Ltd
  250. Inani Securities Ltd
  251. Indag Rubber Ltd
  252. Indian Acrylics Ltd
  253. Indianivesh Ltd
  254. Indigo Paints Ltd
  255. India Infraspace Ltd
  256. Indowind Energy Ltd
  257. Informed Technologies India Ltd
  258. Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd
  259. Innovana Thinklabs Ltd
  260. Innovative Tech Pack Ltd
  261. Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd
  262. Investment & Precision Castings Ltd
  263. Ipca Laboratories Ltd
  264. I Power Solutions India Ltd
  265. Ip Rings Ltd
  266. Intrasoft Technologies Ltd
  267. Istreet Network Ltd
  268. ITI Ltd
  269. ITL Industries Ltd
  270. IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd
  271. Jagatjit Industries Ltd
  272. Jai Corp Ltd
  273. Jattashankar Industries Ltd
  274. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
  275. Jay Ushin Ltd
  276. Jbf Industries Ltd
  277. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
  278. Jindal Photo Ltd
  279. Jindal Poly Films Ltd
  280. Jmd Ventures Ltd
  281. Jmg Corporation Ltd
  282. Johnson Pharmacare Ltd
  283. Jojo Ltd
  284. Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd
  285. Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltd
  286. Jpt Securities Ltd
  287. Jsl Industries Ltd
  288. Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
  289. Jsw Cement Ltd
  290. Jtekt India Ltd
  291. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
  292. Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
  293. Jumbo Finance Ltd
  294. Juniper Hotels Ltd
  295. Jyot International Marketing Ltd
  296. Kabsons Industries Ltd
  297. Kaira Can Company Ltd
  298. Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd
  299. Kakatiya Textiles Ltd
  300. Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd
  301. Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd
  302. Kanani Industries Ltd
  303. Karma Energy Ltd
  304. Kabra Commercial Ltd
  305. Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd
  306. Kemistar Corporation Ltd
  307. Kennametal India Ltd
  308. Kernex Microsystems India Ltd
  309. Kesar Enterprises Ltd
  310. Keto Motors Ltd
  311. Keynote Financial Services Ltd
  312. Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd
  313. Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd
  314. Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
  315. Kalyani Investment Company Ltd
  316. Kiduja India Ltd
  317. Kifs Financial Services Ltd
  318. Kilitch Drugs India Ltd
  319. Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
  320. Kiocl Ltd
  321. Klg Capital Services Ltd
  322. Kmg Milk Food Ltd
  323. Knr Constructions Ltd
  324. Kohinoor Foods Ltd
  325. Kothari Products Ltd
  326. Kranti Industries Ltd
  327. Krbl Ltd
  328. Kretto Syscon Ltd
  329. Kridhan Infra Ltd
  330. Krishna Ventures Ltd
  331. Kr Rail Engineering Ltd
  332. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
  333. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  334. K S Oils Ltd
  335. Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
  336. Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd
  337. Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd
  338. Kuwer Industries Ltd
  339. Laser Diamonds Ltd
  340. Leel Electricals Ltd
  341. Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd
  342. Lg Electronics India Ltd
  343. Libord Finance Ltd
  344. Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  345. Lords Mark Industries Ltd
  346. Lovable Lingerie Ltd
  347. Lyons Corporate Market Ltd
  348. Maan Aluminium Ltd
  349. Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd
  350. Madhucon Projects Ltd
  351. Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd
  352. Magna Electro Castings Ltd
  353. Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd
  354. Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd
  355. Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
  356. Maithan Alloys Ltd
  357. Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
  358. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
  359. Manomay Tex India Ltd
  360. Manorama Industries Ltd
  361. Marble City India Ltd
  362. Marsons Ltd
  363. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
  364. Maximus International Ltd
  365. Mayur Leather Products Ltd
  366. Mac Charles India Ltd
  367. Munoth Communication Ltd
  368. Modern Engineering And Projects Ltd
  369. Medico Remedies Ltd
  370. Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd
  371. Mehta Securities Ltd
  372. Mena Mani Industries Ltd
  373. Mercury Ev Tech Ltd
  374. Metal Coatings India Ltd
  375. Mfl India Ltd
  376. Mfs Intercorp Ltd
  377. Max Financial Services Ltd
  378. Minal Industries Ltd
  379. Minda Corporation Ltd
  380. M K Proteins Ltd
  381. M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd
  382. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
  383. Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
  384. Modison Ltd
  385. Mohit Paper Mills Ltd
  386. Monind Ltd
  387. Monotype India Ltd
  388. Mount Housing And Infrastructure Ltd
  389. Mp Agro Industries Ltd
  390. Mpdl Ltd
  391. Mangalam Seeds Ltd
  392. Mstc Ltd
  393. Munoth Financial Services Ltd
  394. Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
  395. Nagreeka Exports Ltd
  396. Natraj Proteins Ltd
  397. Nda Securities Ltd
  398. Neelkanth Ltd
  399. Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd
  400. New Light Industries Ltd
  401. Nexus Surgical And Medicare Ltd
  402. Ng Industries Ltd
  403. Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
  404. Nidhi Granites Ltd
  405. Nihar Info Global Ltd
  406. Nikhil Adhesives Ltd
  407. Nirav Commercials Ltd
  408. Niyogin Fintech Ltd
  409. Northlink Fiscal And Capital Services Ltd
  410. Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  411. Nr International Ltd
  412. Northern Spirits Ltd
  413. Olectra Greentech Ltd
  414. Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd
  415. Om Freight Forwarders Ltd
  416. Omkar Pharmachem Ltd
  417. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
  418. Objectone Information Systems Ltd
  419. Osiajee Texfab Ltd
  420. Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd
  421. Page Industries Ltd
  422. Palred Technologies Ltd
  423. Panacea Biotec Ltd
  424. Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd
  425. Pan Electronics India Ltd
  426. Panjon Ltd
  427. Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd
  428. Parshwanath Corporation Ltd
  429. Pavna Industries Ltd
  430. Pba Infrastructure Ltd
  431. Pbm Polytex Ltd
  432. Peeti Securities Ltd
  433. Pg Foils Ltd
  434. Phaarmasia Ltd
  435. Phyto Chem India Ltd
  436. Plaza Wires Ltd
  437. Pmc Fincorp Ltd
  438. Pentokey Organy India Ltd
  439. Polychem Ltd
  440. Polyspin Exports Ltd
  441. Praj Industries Ltd
  442. Praveg Ltd
  443. Premier Explosives Ltd
  444. Premier Ltd
  445. Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
  446. Prime Fresh Ltd
  447. Prism Finance Ltd
  448. Progrex Ventures Ltd
  449. Ps It Infrastructure & Services Ltd
  450. Pushpsons Industries Ltd
  451. Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd
  452. Raama Finance Ltd
  453. Radaan Mediaworks India Ltd
  454. Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
  455. Raideep Industries Ltd
  456. Raja Bahadur International Ltd
  457. Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd
  458. Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
  459. Rajnish Wellness Ltd
  460. Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
  461. Rajasthan Securities Ltd
  462. Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
  463. Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
  464. Rane Holdings Ltd
  465. Rathi Steel & Power Ltd
  466. Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd
  467. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
  468. Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd
  469. Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd
  470. Reliance Communications Ltd
  471. Rdb Rasayans Ltd
  472. Regency Ceramics Ltd
  473. Relaxo Footwears Ltd
  474. Relic Technologies Ltd
  475. Response Informatics Ltd
  476. Jhs Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd
  477. Rita Finance And Leasing Ltd
  478. Rgf Capital Markets Ltd
  479. Robust Hotels Ltd
  480. Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd
  481. Ridhi Synthetics Ltd
  482. Riga Sugar Company Ltd
  483. Risa International Ltd
  484. Rishi Laser Ltd
  485. Ritco Logistics Ltd
  486. Ro Jewels Ltd
  487. Rollatainers Ltd
  488. Raj Oil Mills Ltd
  489. Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd
  490. Rpsg Ventures Ltd
  491. Rrp Semiconductor Ltd
  492. Rudra Ecovation Ltd
  493. Sab Industries Ltd
  494. Sab Events & Governance Now Media Ltd
  495. Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
  496. Sai Capital Ltd
  497. Sakthi Sugars Ltd
  498. Sakuma Exports Ltd
  499. Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
  500. Sal Automotive Ltd
  501. Salem Erode Investments Ltd
  502. Salora International Ltd
  503. Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
  504. Sam Industries Ltd
  505. Sammaan Capital Ltd
  506. Samrat Forgings Ltd
  507. Samsrita Labs Ltd
  508. Samtex Fashions Ltd
  509. Sangam Health Care Products Ltd
  510. Sankhya Infotech Ltd
  511. Sangal Papers Ltd
  512. Sanstar Ltd
  513. Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd
  514. Sanwaria Consumer Ltd
  515. Sarthak Industries Ltd
  516. Satiate Agri Ltd
  517. Satani Bearings Ltd
  518. Saumya Consultants Ltd
  519. Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
  520. Scan Projects Ltd
  521. Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd
  522. Sunshine Capital Ltd
  523. Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
  524. Seamec Ltd
  525. Seasons Textiles Ltd
  526. Synergy Green Industries Ltd
  527. Stl Global Ltd
  528. Sgn Telecoms Ltd
  529. Shahi Shipping Ltd
  530. Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd
  531. Shakti Press Ltd
  532. Shanti Gold International Ltd
  533. Sharpline Broadcast Ltd
  534. Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd
  535. Shish Industries Ltd
  536. Shivam Autotech Ltd
  537. Shree Karthik Papers Ltd
  538. Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd
  539. Sharda Ispat Ltd
  540. Shree Pacetronix Ltd
  541. Shree Rama Multi Tech Ltd
  542. Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd
  543. Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd
  544. Ventura Guaranty Ltd
  545. Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
  546. Siddha Ventures Ltd
  547. Sigachi Industries Ltd
  548. Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd
  549. Sikozy Realtors Ltd
  550. Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd
  551. Sil Investments Ltd
  552. Simran Farms Ltd
  553. Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
  554. Sj Corporation Ltd
  555. Shukra Bullions Ltd
  556. Sarthak Metals Ltd
  557. Smt Engineering Ltd
  558. Solar Industries India Ltd
  559. Solid Stone Company Ltd
  560. Source Industries (India) Ltd
  561. Spa Capital Services Ltd
  562. Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd
  563. Spencers Retail Ltd
  564. Spright Agro Ltd
  565. Sriven Multi Tech Ltd
  566. Srm Contractors Ltd
  567. Sri Ramakrishna Mills Coimbatore Ltd
  568. Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd
  569. Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
  570. Stanpacks India Ltd
  571. Starbeam Ventures Ltd
  572. Starlit Power Systems Ltd
  573. Starlite Components Ltd
  574. Steelco Gujarat Ltd
  575. Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd
  576. Stratmont Industries Ltd
  577. Baazar Style Retail Ltd
  578. Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
  579. Sujala Trading & Holdings Ltd
  580. Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
  581. Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
  582. Sunil Healthcare Ltd
  583. Superhouse Ltd
  584. Superior Finlease Ltd
  585. Supriya Lifescience Ltd
  586. Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd
  587. Surya India Ltd
  588. Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
  589. Swan Corp Ltd
  590. Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
  591. Systematix Securities Ltd
  592. Talbros Engineering Ltd
  593. Taparia Tools Ltd
  594. Tarapur Transformers Ltd
  595. Tcfc Finance Ltd
  596. Tcm Ltd
  597. Team24 Consumer Products Ltd
  598. Technvision Ventures Ltd
  599. Tega Industries Ltd
  600. Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
  601. Terai Tea Company Ltd
  602. Texel Industries Ltd
  603. Thacker & Company Ltd
  604. Thakkers Group Ltd
  605. The Investment Trust Of India Ltd
  606. Themis Medicare Ltd
  607. Trans India House Impex Ltd
  608. Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
  609. Til Ltd
  610. Tilak Ventures Ltd
  611. Tirupati Sarjan Ltd
  612. Titan Biotech Ltd
  613. Titan Intech Ltd
  614. Titan Securities Ltd
  615. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
  616. Teamo Productions Hq Ltd
  617. Trade Wings Ltd
  618. Transoceanic Properties Ltd
  619. Travel Food Services Ltd
  620. Triliance Polymers Ltd
  621. Trinity League India Ltd
  622. Triton Valves Ltd
  623. Trinity Tradelink Ltd
  624. Triumph International Finance India Ltd
  625. Trucap Finance Ltd
  626. True Green Bio Energy Ltd
  627. Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd
  628. Tti Enterprise Ltd
  629. Tvs Srichakra Ltd
  630. Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
  631. Ucal & Ltd
  632. Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd
  633. Ufm Industries Ltd
  634. Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
  635. Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd
  636. Unijolly Investments Company Ltd
  637. Unitech Ltd
  638. United Textiles Ltd
  639. Uniworth Securities Ltd
  640. Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
  641. Up Hotels Ltd
  642. Uravi Defence And Technology Ltd
  643. Usg Tech Solutions Ltd
  644. Utl Industries Ltd
  645. Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
  646. V2 Retail Ltd
  647. Vadilal Dairy International Ltd
  648. Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
  649. Vaishno Cement Company Ltd
  650. Varun Mercantile Ltd
  651. Vaswani Industries Ltd
  652. Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
  653. Veerhealth Care Ltd
  654. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
  655. Victoria Enterprises Ltd
  656. Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
  657. Vinayak Vanijya Ltd
  658. Vip Clothing Ltd
  659. Virat Industries Ltd
  660. Virat Crane Industries Ltd
  661. Virinchi Ltd
  662. Virya Resources Ltd
  663. Vishal Bearings Ltd
  664. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
  665. Visagar Polytex Ltd
  666. Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd
  667. Vms Tmt Ltd
  668. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
  669. Vst Tillers Tractors Ltd
  670. Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd
  671. Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd
  672. Weizmann Ltd
  673. Welspun Living Ltd
  674. We Win Ltd
  675. Wh Brady & Company Ltd
  676. Winro Commercial India Ltd
  677. Woodsvilla Ltd
  678. Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltd
  679. Wsfx Global Pay Ltd
  680. Xchanging Solutions Ltd
  681. Xtglobal Infotech Ltd
  682. Yamini Investments Company Ltd
  683. Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd
  684. The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
  685. Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
  686. Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
  687. Arco Leasing Ltd
  688. Binayak Tex Processors Ltd
  689. Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd
  690. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
  691. Hindusthan Udyog Ltd
  692. Mansoon Trading Company Ltd
  693. Zodiac Energy Ltd
  694. Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd
  695. Southern Gas Ltd
  696. Speedage Commercials Ltd
  697. Zuari Industries Ltd
 
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