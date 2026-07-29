Q1 results: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Dabur India, 85 more on Jul 29

Some other firms that will announce their results today include ACME Solar Holdings, Adf Foods, Aequs, Apcotex Industries, Black Buck, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Force Motors, HeidelbergCement India, Piramal Pharma, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

The company's net interest income (NII) rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,571 crore, while total income increased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,455 crore. Gross loans expanded 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.86 trillion as of June-end, while assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.90 trillion. Retail and SME loans accounted for 85.4 per cent of the company's net AUM.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross Stage 3 assets declining to 1.9 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 2 per cent at the end of March. Net Stage 3 assets also eased to 0.8 per cent from 0.9 per cent over the same period.