Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Crisil among 45 firms on July 21

Q1 results: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Crisil among 45 firms on July 21

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Adani Energy Solutions, The Indian Hotels Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 90 points lower at 24,170
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 8:55 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Crisil, Adani Energy Solutions, The Indian Hotels Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Total Gas, JSW Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Anthem Biosciences, Aavas Financiers, Granules India, Mastek, Sagility India, Hatsun Agro Product, Cyient DLM, Arvind Fashions, Medplus Health Services, Trident, Huhtamaki India, TVS Holdings, Ador Welding, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, NIIT, Sunteck Realty, MPS, E2E Networks, HIL (now BirlaNu), Gabriel India, Infobeans Technologies, Nureca, NDTV, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.

Paytm Q1 result highlights

Paytm reported a 79 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹220 crore for the April–June quarter, while revenue from operations grew 28 per cent, driven by continued growth in its payments and financial services business.
 
Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,448 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,918 crore a year earlier and increased 8.1 per cent sequentially. Net profit also climbed 19.5 per cent from ₹184 crore reported in the January–March quarter.
 
Other income, however, fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹182 crore, although it was marginally higher than the ₹178 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Market overview for July 21

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 90 points lower at 24,170 as investors remained cautious amid persistent US-Iran tensions. 
Asian markets were mixed in early trade as traders tracked the latest geopolitical developments in West Asia. South Korea's Kospi declined 2.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.02 per cent.  ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Angel One, SBI Funds
  Market sentiment remained fragile after US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Tehran "has to pay" for the deaths of three US servicemen, raising concerns over a further escalation in the conflict. 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 21
  1. Aavas Financiers Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
  3. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  4. Ador Welding Ltd
  5. Anthem Biosciences Ltd
  6. Arvind Fashions Ltd
  7. A Suti Trading & Finance Ltd
  8. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  9. Atlanta Electricals Ltd
  10. Bajaj Auto Ltd
  11. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  12. Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
  13. Bharat Coal Gas India Ltd
  14. Capitalmarkets Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd
  15. CRISIL Ltd
  16. Cyient DLM Ltd
  17. E2E Networks Ltd
  18. Gabriel India Ltd
  19. GACM Technologies Ltd
  20. Granules India Ltd
  21. Gujarat Cotex Ltd
  22. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  23. HIL Ltd (now BirlaNu Ltd)
  24. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  25. The Indian Hotels Company Ltd
  26. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  27. Infobeans Technologies Ltd
  28. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
  29. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  30. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  31. Mastek Ltd
  32. Medplus Health Services Ltd
  33. Morarka Finance Ltd
  34. MPS Ltd
  35. NDTV Ltd
  36. NIIT Ltd
  37. Nureca Ltd
  38. Purple Finance Ltd
  39. Riyaasat Industries Ltd
  40. Sagility India Ltd
  41. Sunteck Realty Ltd
  42. Trident Ltd
  43. TVS Holdings Ltd
  44. TVS Motor Company Ltd
  45. Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
       
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sobha's Q1 FY27 profit surges threefold amid higher revenue, low base

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹28.14 cr

Indian Overseas Bank's Q1 FY27 net profit rises 49% on strong income growth

Domino's beats revenue estimates on supply chain business strength

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: Net profit surges 49% to ₹1,659 crore

Topics :Q1 resultsBajaj AutoTVS Motor CompanyTVS MotorCrisilIndian Hotels CompanyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story