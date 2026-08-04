Q1 results: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Pidilite, Marico, and 131 more on Aug 4

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Bijlee, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Castrol India, Timken India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Avalon Technologies, Bharti Hexacom, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Rashi Peripherals, Safari Industries (India), Welspun Enterprises, Ugro Capital, Advait Energy Transitions, Happy Forgings, Emami, KSB, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Graphite India, Hindustan Foods, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, and Fortis Malar Hospitals.

Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the telecom operator's revenue to grow around 15 per cent year-on-year, while net profit is projected to rise 26–45 per cent. ARPU is also likely to improve by up to 2 per cent during the quarter, with the company expected to continue gaining market share on the back of strong customer retention and favourable industry dynamics.

Bharti Airtel is expected to report a strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by steady subscriber additions, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and a resilient Africa business.

Market overview for today

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a muted start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 14 points lower at 24,637 as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: LIC, Bharti Airtel, BSE, Dabur, IREDA & others Asian markets traded on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi declining 0.82 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.14 per cent as investors continued to track developments in the US-Iran conflict.

Overnight, Wall Street ended firmly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.13 per cent.