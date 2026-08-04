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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Pidilite, Marico, and 131 more on Aug 4

Q1 results: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Pidilite, Marico, and 131 more on Aug 4

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Properties, NHPC, Kalyan Jewellers, Zydus Wellness, and Metro Brands are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
The GIFT Nifty pointed to a muted start for domestic equities on Tuesday
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Deepak Nitrite, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Godrej Properties, NHPC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Zydus Wellness, Metro Brands, Uno Minda, PNB Housing Finance, ASK Automotive, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Metropolis Healthcare, RITES, Symphony, and United Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Bharat Bijlee, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Castrol India, Timken India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Avalon Technologies, Bharti Hexacom, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Rashi Peripherals, Safari Industries (India), Welspun Enterprises, Ugro Capital, Advait Energy Transitions, Happy Forgings, Emami, KSB, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Graphite India, Hindustan Foods, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, and Fortis Malar Hospitals.

Bharti Airtel Q1 result preview

Bharti Airtel is expected to report a strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by steady subscriber additions, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and a resilient Africa business. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the telecom operator's revenue to grow around 15 per cent year-on-year, while net profit is projected to rise 26–45 per cent. ARPU is also likely to improve by up to 2 per cent during the quarter, with the company expected to continue gaining market share on the back of strong customer retention and favourable industry dynamics.

Market overview for today

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a muted start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with the futures trading 14 points lower at 24,637 as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision. 
Asian markets traded on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi declining 0.82 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.14 per cent as investors continued to track developments in the US-Iran conflict. 
Overnight, Wall Street ended firmly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.13 per cent. 
Oil prices were little changed after US President Donald Trump said ongoing negotiations represented Iran's "last chance" to reach a favourable agreement to end the conflict. Brent crude futures edged up 0.81 per cent to $84.45 a barrel.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 4

  1. Abhishek Integrations Ltd
  2. Adroit Infotech Ltd
  3. Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd
  4. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
  5. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
  6. Andhra Paper Ltd
  7. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  8. ASK Automotive Ltd
  9. Avalon Technologies Ltd
  10. Bajaj Global Ltd
  11. BASF India Ltd
  12. Bharat Bijlee Ltd
  13. Bharat Seats Ltd
  14. Bharti Airtel Ltd
  15. Bharti Hexacom Ltd
  16. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
  17. Capillary Technologies India Ltd
  18. Castrol India Ltd
  19. Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
  20. Chowgule Steamships Ltd
  21. Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd
  22. CL Educate Ltd
  23. Chetana Education Ltd
  24. Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd
  25. Dee Development Engineers Ltd
  26. Deepak Nitrite Ltd
  27. Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd
  28. Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
  29. Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (formerly Advait Infratech Ltd)
  30. EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
  31. ELANTAS Beck India Ltd
  32. Emami Ltd
  33. FGP Ltd
  34. Fine-Line Circuits Ltd
  35. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
  36. Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
  37. Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
  38. Godrej Properties Ltd
  39. Graphite India Ltd
  40. Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
  41. Greaves Cotton Ltd
  42. Happy Forgings Ltd
  43. Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
  44. Hindustan Foods Ltd
  45. IITL Projects Ltd
  46. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
  47. Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
  48. Jyoti Structures Ltd
  49. Kajaria Iron Castings Ltd
  50. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
  51. KDDL Ltd
  52. Kemp & Company Ltd
  53. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
  54. KSB Ltd
  55. Likhami Consulting Ltd
  56. Looks Health Services Ltd
  57. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  58. Maithan Alloys Ltd
  59. CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia)
  60. Margo Finance Ltd
  61. Marico Ltd
  62. Master Trust Ltd
  63. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
  64. Meson Valves India Ltd
  65. Metro Brands Ltd
  66. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
  67. Modern Woollens Ltd
  68. Morepen Laboratories Ltd
  69. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
  70. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
  71. Neo Infracon Ltd
  72. Nettlinx Ltd
  73. NHPC Ltd
  74. Nile Ltd
  75. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
  76. Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
  77. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
  78. Optiemus Infracom Ltd
  79. Orkla India Ltd
  80. Permanent Magnets Ltd
  81. Phosphate Company Ltd
  82. Pidilite Industries Ltd
  83. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  84. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
  85. Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
  86. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
  87. PTC India Ltd
  88. Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd
  89. Regis Industries Ltd
  90. Repro India Ltd
  91. Resonance Specialities Ltd
  92. RITES Ltd
  93. Rashi Peripherals Ltd
  94. R Systems International Ltd
  95. Keystone Realtors Ltd
  96. Safari Industries (India) Ltd
  97. Sanchay Finvest Ltd
  98. Sanofi India Ltd
  99. Saregama India Ltd
  100. Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd
  101. SBL Infratech Ltd
  102. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  103. Shree Financials Ltd
  104. Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
  105. Shree Securities Ltd
  106. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
  107. Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
  108. Sreeleathers Ltd
  109. Starlog Enterprises Ltd
  110. Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
  111. Sudeep Pharma Ltd
  112. Summit Securities Ltd
  113. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  114. Symphony Ltd
  115. Syschem (India) Ltd
  116. Tashkent Investment Ltd
  117. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
  118. Timken India Ltd
  119. Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
  120. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
  121. TPL Plastech Ltd
  122. Trejhara Solutions Ltd
  123. United Breweries Ltd
  124. Ugro Financial Ltd (older symbol retained in some datasets)
  125. Ugro Capital Ltd
  126. Uniparts India Ltd
  127. Uno Minda Ltd
  128. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  129. Ventive Hospitality Ltd
  130. VRL Logistics Ltd
  131. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
  132. Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
  133. Wonderla Holidays Ltd
  134. Worth Peripherals Ltd
  135. Zydus Wellness Ltd
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsBharti AirtelONGCOil and Natural Gas CorporationPidilite IndustriesMaricoBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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