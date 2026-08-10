Q1 results: Bosch, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, and 253 more on Aug 10

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Venus Pipes & Tubes, HPL Electric & Power, Exicom Tele-Systems, EKI Energy Services, HLE Glascoat, Tarsons Products, Windlas Biotech, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Precision Wires India, Pitti Engineering, Platinum Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Dollar Industries, Carysil, Eco Recycling, Global Surfaces, Oriental Trimex, Palco Metals, Websol Energy System, KSH International, Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing, LGB Forge, and Liberty Shoes.

Delhivery Q1 result highlights

Revenue from operations rose 27.8 per cent to ₹2,930.73 crore, partly reflecting the consolidation of Ecom Express, while total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent, while employee expenses increased 21.6 per cent.

Market overview for August 10

The GIFT Nifty signalled a tepid start for domestic equities on Monday, with futures trading flat at 24,655 as investors remained cautious over uncertainty surrounding a possible US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.