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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Bosch, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, and 253 more on Aug 10

Q1 results: Bosch, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Copper, and 253 more on Aug 10

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Bharat Forge, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Info Edge (India), KEC International, and KPR Mill are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
The GIFT Nifty signalled a tepid start for domestic equities on Monday
Apexa Rai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:03 AM IST
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Bharat Forge, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Info Edge (India), KEC International, KPR Mill, Triveni Turbine, Gland Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova, Linde India, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Wockhardt, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, CMS Info Systems, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Dilip Buildcon, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Kolte-Patil Developers, Ramky Infrastructure, Patel Engineering, Redtape, and PC Jeweller are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Venus Pipes & Tubes, HPL Electric & Power, Exicom Tele-Systems, EKI Energy Services, HLE Glascoat, Tarsons Products, Windlas Biotech, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sharda Motor Industries, Talbros Automotive Components, Precision Wires India, Pitti Engineering, Platinum Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Dollar Industries, Carysil, Eco Recycling, Global Surfaces, Oriental Trimex, Palco Metals, Websol Energy System, KSH International, Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing, LGB Forge, and Liberty Shoes.

Delhivery Q1 result highlights

Delhivery's consolidated net profit fell 65 per cent year-on-year to ₹31.91 crore in Q1FY27, down from ₹91.05 crore a year earlier, as expenses outpaced revenue growth. Profit also declined 55.9 per cent sequentially. 
Revenue from operations rose 27.8 per cent to ₹2,930.73 crore, partly reflecting the consolidation of Ecom Express, while total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent, while employee expenses increased 21.6 per cent.

Market overview for August 10

The GIFT Nifty signalled a tepid start for domestic equities on Monday, with futures trading flat at 24,655 as investors remained cautious over uncertainty surrounding a possible US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 
Asian markets gained in early trade, tracking Wall Street's gains last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.46 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. 
  On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.30 per cent. 
Oil prices rose 1.44 per cent to $84.75 a barrel amid uncertainty over the potential US-Iran agreement. Iran said it was in the final stages of a deal with Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz, but the waterway would open only if the US met additional conditions.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10

  1. Fourth Generation Information Systems
  2. Acknit Industries
  3. Adarsh Plant Protect
  4. Adcounty Media India
  5. Abans Financial Services
  6. Amalgamated Electricity Company
  7. Amin Tannery
  8. Advance Metering Technology
  9. Apollo Ingredients
  10. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
  11. Aryaman Capital Markets
  12. Asian Hotels (North)
  13. Astra Microwave Products
  14. AstraZeneca Pharma India
  15. Atcom Technologies
  16. Antony Waste Handling Cell
  17. Bajaj Steel Industries
  18. Ballarpur Industries
  19. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
  20. Bharat Forge
  21. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
  22. Bombay Oxygen Investments
  23. Bosch
  24. Bansal Roofing Products
  25. The Byke Hospitality
  26. Camex
  27. Caprihans India
  28. Carysil
  29. Challani Capital
  30. Choice International
  31. Chartered Capital & Investment
  32. CIL Securities
  33. CMR Green Technologies
  34. CMS Info Systems
  35. Concord Drugs
  36. Cosmo Ferrites
  37. Craftroot Retail
  38. Cropster Agro
  39. Dilip Buildcon
  40. DB (International) Stock Brokers
  41. Ddev Plastiks Industries
  42. Dharani Finance
  43. Dharani Sugars & Chemicals
  44. DMCC Speciality Chemicals
  45. Dollar Industries
  46. Dhunseri Ventures
  47. Ecoboard Industries
  48. Ecoplast
  49. Eco Recycling
  50. EKI Energy Services
  51. Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India
  52. Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
  53. Embassy Developments
  54. Energy Development Company
  55. Euro Pratik Sales
  56. Exicom Tele-Systems
  57. Fusion Finance
  58. Gagan Gases
  59. Gammon India
  60. Garuda Construction and Engineering
  61. Garware Offshore Services
  62. GCCL Construction & Realities
  63. GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
  64. Genus Prime Infra
  65. GFL
  66. GHV Infra Projects
  67. Gilada Finance & Investments
  68. Gland Pharma
  69. Global Capital Markets
  70. Glottis
  71. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
  72. Gravity (India)
  73. Global Surfaces
  74. GTN Textiles
  75. Gujarat Credit Corporation
  76. Gujarat State Financial Corporation
  77. Haryana Leather Chemicals
  78. Haryana Capfin
  79. HB Leasing & Finance Company
  80. HB Portfolio
  81. Hindustan Copper
  82. Hittco Tools
  83. HLE Glascoat
  84. HPL Electric & Power
  85. Vodafone Idea
  86. ideaForge Technology
  87. Incredible Industries
  88. India Gelatine & Chemicals
  89. Indo Borax & Chemicals
  90. Ind-Swift Laboratories
  91. IEL
  92. Inland Printers
  93. Indian Link Chain Manufacturers
  94. Inter State Oil Carrier
  95. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
  96. India Tourism Development Corporation
  97. Jain Irrigation Systems DVR
  98. Jain Irrigation Systems
  99. JMJ Fintech
  100. Jupiter Industries & Leasing
  101. Jubilant Pharmova
  102. Kalpa Commercial
  103. Kanishk Steel Industries
  104. KBS India
  105. KEC International
  106. Ken Financial Services
  107. Khandwala Securities
  108. Kimia Biosciences
  109. Kiran Syntex
  110. Kome-On Communication
  111. Kolte-Patil Developers
  112. Kwality Pharmaceuticals
  113. KPR Mill
  114. KSH International
  115. Lahoti Overseas
  116. Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
  117. Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing
  118. Laser Power & Infra
  119. Lehar Footwears
  120. Lerthai Finance
  121. LGB Forge
  122. Liberty Shoes
  123. Linde India
  124. Lloyds Metals and Energy
  125. Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute
  126. Lumax Auto Technologies
  127. Lyka Labs
  128. Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company
  129. Malt Land Distilleries
  130. Manaksia Steels
  131. Maxgrow India
  132. Mazda
  133. M B Engineering
  134. MFS Intercorp
  135. Microse India
  136. Millennium Online Solutions (India)
  137. Minolta Finance
  138. MKP Mobility
  139. Modern Insulators
  140. Monarch Networth Capital
  141. MPIL Corporation
  142. MSAF E Equipments
  143. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
  144. Mysore Petro Chemicals
  145. Info Edge (India)
  146. NCC Blue Water Products
  147. NDL Ventures
  148. NDR Auto Components
  149. Netripples Software
  150. Nintec Systems
  151. Nirlon
  152. Oceanic Foods
  153. Odyssey Corporation
  154. Omnitex Industries (India)
  155. Oriental Trimex
  156. Orosil Smiths India
  157. Oswal Leasing
  158. Ovobel Foods
  159. Palco Metals
  160. Pankaj Polymers
  161. Patel Engineering
  162. Patspin India
  163. PC Jeweller
  164. Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries
  165. Pitti Engineering
  166. Platinum Industries
  167. Polylink Polymers (India)
  168. Popular Estate Management
  169. Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
  170. Precision Wires India
  171. Prima Innovation
  172. Prima Plastics
  173. Prime Industries
  174. Promact Plastics
  175. Pulsar International
  176. QGO Finance
  177. Advit Jewels
  178. Ramco Industries
  179. Ramky Infrastructure
  180. Redtape
  181. Midwest Energy
  182. RIR Power Electronics
  183. RR Financial Consultants
  184. RRP Defense
  185. Rupa & Company
  186. Rushabh Precision Bearings
  187. Revathi Equipment India
  188. Samkrg Pistons & Rings
  189. Sangam Finserv
  190. Sashwat Technocrats
  191. SC Agrotech
  192. S Chand & Company
  193. SecureKloud Technologies
  194. Sellwin Traders
  195. Shantai Industries
  196. Sharda Motor Industries
  197. Sheshadri Industries
  198. Sharat Industries
  199. Shree Securities
  200. Shyama Computronics & Services
  201. Sicagen India
  202. SignatureGlobal? Green Corporation
  203. Standard Industries
  204. SK Minerals & Additives
  205. Smruthi Organics
  206. Softrak Venture Investment
  207. Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements
  208. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
  209. Speciality Restaurants
  210. Sprayking
  211. Spright Agro
  212. Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance
  213. Super Tannery
  214. Suryo Foods & Industries
  215. Sword-Edge Commercials
  216. Talbros Automotive Components
  217. Tarsons Products
  218. TGV SRAAC
  219. Transchem
  220. Triveni Turbine
  221. Trustwave Securities
  222. Trident Texofab
  223. Tulsyan NEC
  224. TVS Supply Chain Solutions
  225. United Drilling Tools
  226. Universal Office Automation
  227. Unique Organics
  228. United Credit
  229. United Polyfab Gujarat
  230. Upsurge Investment & Finance
  231. UR Sugar Industries
  232. Uttam Sugar Mills
  233. UVS Hospitality & Services
  234. U Y Fincorp
  235. Vaarad Ventures
  236. Valiant Laboratories
  237. Vardhman Polytex
  238. Veedol Corporation
  239. Venus Pipes & Tubes
  240. Vibrant Global Capital
  241. Veer Global Infraconstruction
  242. Vintage Securities
  243. Vippy Spinpro
  244. VL E-Governance & IT Solutions
  245. VSF Projects
  246. Warren Tea
  247. Websol Energy System
  248. Welterman International
  249. West Leisure Resorts
  250. Windlas Biotech
  251. Wockhardt
  252. W S Industries (India)
  253. Yaan Enterprises
  254. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
  255. Zee Entertainment Enterprises
  256. Svaraj Trading & Agencies
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsBoschBosch IndiaVodafone IdeaHindustan CopperBharat ForgeBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

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