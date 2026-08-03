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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: DLF, Ireda, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, 85 more on Aug 3

Q1 results: DLF, Ireda, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, 85 more on Aug 3

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including KEI Industries, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, JM Financial, Nazara Technologies, and INOX India are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Monday, with the futures trading 136 points higher at 24,589
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 8:41 AM IST
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DLF, UPL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Torrent Power, Computer Age Management Services, Ather Energy, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, JM Financial, INOX India, Nazara Technologies, PNC Infratech, Great Eastern Shipping, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Blue Jet Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Artemis Medicare Services, One MobiKwik Systems, Thomas Cook (India), Northern Arc Capital, Kalpataru, Lotus Developers & Realty, Restaurant Brands Asia, SAMHI Hotels, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, DOMS Industries, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Stove Kraft, Ethos, Dhanuka Agritech, Crizac, GPT Healthcare, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, and Bharat Gears.

Muthoot Finance Q1 result highlights

Gold loan-focused NBFC Muthoot Finance reported a 43 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,825 crore for the April–June quarter, driven by strong growth in its loan book. 
  Total income increased to ₹8,695 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,485 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to ₹4,898 crore from ₹3,812 crore. The company's loan assets under management grew 43 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.92 trillion, reflecting sustained demand for gold loans.

Market overview for today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Monday, with the futures trading 136 points higher at 24,589 as easing oil prices lifted investor sentiment. 
Asian markets, however, traded lower, led by South Korea's Kospi, which fell more than 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.84 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 3.9 per cent. 
  On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.53 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.70 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 per cent. 
Oil prices declined sharply after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran would begin on Monday, raising hopes of a deal that could ease concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 4.81 per cent to $83.70 a barrel.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 1
  1. Aeroplane Healthcare Ltd
  2. Amerise Biosciences Ltd
  3. Amraworld Agrico Ltd
  4. Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
  5. Ather Energy Ltd
  6. Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
  7. Bhagwati Chemicals Ltd
  8. Bharat Gears Ltd
  9. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
  10. Borosil Scientific Ltd
  11. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
  12. Computer Age Management Services Ltd
  13. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  14. Coastal Corporation Ltd
  15. Continental Petroleums Ltd
  16. Crizac Ltd
  17. Digicontent Ltd
  18. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
  19. DLF Ltd
  20. DOMS Industries Ltd
  21. Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd
  22. Duncan Engineering Ltd
  23. Escorts Kubota Ltd
  24. Ethos Ltd
  25. Foseco India Ltd
  26. Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
  27. Ganon Products Ltd
  28. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
  29. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  30. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
  31. GPT Healthcare Ltd
  32. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
  33. Haldyn Glass Ltd
  34. HB Estate Developers Ltd
  35. HB Stockholdings Ltd
  36. Heera Ispat Ltd
  37. Hubtown Ltd
  38. Incon Engineers Ltd
  39. India Home Loan Ltd
  40. INOX India Ltd
  41. Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
  42. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
  43. Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
  44. JM Financial Ltd
  45. Jindal Stainless Ltd
  46. Kalpataru Ltd
  47. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
  48. Kaya Ltd
  49. KCP Ltd
  50. KEI Industries Ltd
  51. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
  52. Kinetic Engineering Ltd
  53. Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
  54. Megri Soft Ltd
  55. Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
  56. One MobiKwik Systems Ltd
  57. Munjal Showa Ltd
  58. National Peroxide Ltd
  59. Nazara Technologies Ltd
  60. Nila Spaces Ltd
  61. NOCIL Ltd
  62. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
  63. Northern Arc Capital Ltd
  64. Panchmahal Steel Ltd
  65. Park Mediworld Ltd
  66. Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
  67. PNC Infratech Ltd
  68. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
  69. Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd
  70. Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
  71. SAMHI Hotels Ltd
  72. Sanathan Textiles Ltd
  73. Sar Auto Products Ltd
  74. SBI Funds Management Ltd
  75. Signpost India Ltd
  76. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
  77. Simplex Papers Ltd
  78. Stove Kraft Ltd
  79. Sumeru Industries Ltd
  80. SV Global Mill Ltd
  81. Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
  82. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
  83. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
  84. Torrent Power Ltd
  85. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
  86. Unjha Formulations Ltd
  87. UPL Ltd
  88. Usha Kiran Finance Ltd
  89. Veljan Denison Ltd
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsDLFIREDAEscorts tractor salesJindal Stainlesscorporate earningsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

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