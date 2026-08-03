Q1 results: DLF, Ireda, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, 85 more on Aug 3

DLF, UPL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Torrent Power, Computer Age Management Services, Ather Energy, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, JM Financial, INOX India, Nazara Technologies, PNC Infratech, Great Eastern Shipping, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Blue Jet Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Artemis Medicare Services, One MobiKwik Systems, Thomas Cook (India), Northern Arc Capital, Kalpataru, Lotus Developers & Realty, Restaurant Brands Asia, SAMHI Hotels, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, DOMS Industries, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Stove Kraft, Ethos, Dhanuka Agritech, Crizac, GPT Healthcare, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, and Bharat Gears.

Muthoot Finance Q1 result highlights ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance Q1 result: Profit jumps 43% to ₹2,825 crore, names new MD Gold loan-focused NBFC Muthoot Finance reported a 43 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,825 crore for the April–June quarter, driven by strong growth in its loan book. Total income increased to ₹8,695 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,485 crore a year earlier, while total expenses rose to ₹4,898 crore from ₹3,812 crore. The company's loan assets under management grew 43 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.92 trillion, reflecting sustained demand for gold loans. Market overview for today The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Monday, with the futures trading 136 points higher at 24,589 as easing oil prices lifted investor sentiment.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch today: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, ZEEL, Voda Idea, auto stocks Asian markets, however, traded lower, led by South Korea's Kospi, which fell more than 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.84 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 3.9 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.53 per cent on Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.70 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1 per cent. Oil prices declined sharply after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran would begin on Monday, raising hopes of a deal that could ease concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 4.81 per cent to $83.70 a barrel.