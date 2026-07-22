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Q1 results: Eternal, Nestle India, BPCL, Adani Power among 63 firms today

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are also set to announce their Q1 results today

BSE, Stock Markets
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.59 per cent and 0.92 per cent down, respectively
Shreya Keshri New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
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Eternal, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are among the 63 firms that are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday.
 
Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are UCO Bank, Tata Communications, United Spirits, Orient Green Power Company, Orient Electric, Oracle Financial Services Software, Nippon Life India Asset Management, IIFL Finance, IIFL Finance, IIFL Finance and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India.

Eternal Q1 preview

Zomato-parent Eternal could post a strong set of earnings during the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27), led by a lower base and strong performance in key quick commerce (QC) and food delivery businesses.
 
According to brokerage estimates, the profit figure could grow multi-fold amid a sharp rise in sales, led by Blinkit.
 
According to JM Financial's estimates, Q1 PAT is seen at ₹318.9 crore in the quarter under review compared with ₹25 crore in the same period a year ago, up 1,175.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
At a consolidated level, it expects reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to improve to ₹709 crore from ₹486 crore in 4QFY26 and ₹115 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Another domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), expects profit to jump 1,526.5 per cent to ₹406.6 crore in Q1FY27. 

Nestle India Q1 preview

FMCG company Nestle India is set to announce its first quarter results (Q1FY27) today, the company has informed exchanges.
 
Brokerages expect Nestle India to outperform peers, supported by strong brand franchises, resilient demand, efficient distribution networks and disciplined cost management.
 
According to brokerage estimates, Nestle India's revenue is expected to grow 12-18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by healthy double-digit volume growth. Ebitda is likely to rise 12-29 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, while net profit could increase by up to 34 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
According to Axis Securities estimates, Nestle India's revenue in the June quarter could grow by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,691 crore, driven by steady demand and healthy volume growth.
 
Ebitda may increase by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,217 crore. The gross margin (GM) is expected to contract by 196 bps, and Ebitda margin to decline by 29 bps Y-o-Y to 21.4 per cent on account of elevated input and fuel costs, coupled with sustained investments in advertising and brand promotions.
 
Nestle India's PAT, the brokerage has pegged at ₹730 crore, up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Market overview for July 22

The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as oil prices advanced due to ongoing US-Iran tensions.
 
As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 was down 168.25 points or 0.7 per cent at 24,019.45, and the Sensex fell 586 points or 0.76 per cent to 76,883.91.
 
InterGlobe Aviation, Cipla, and Axis Bank were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. 
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.59 per cent and 0.92 per cent down, respectively.
 
Sector-wise, the Nifty Pharma dropped over 1 per cent as concerns about pharma companies' growth outlook weighed after US announced that they will impose 100 per cent tariff on imports of generic drugs from 2028.
 
The Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Auto were outperforming peers.  
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List of firms releasing their results today, July 22

  1. Adani Green
  2. Adani Power
  3. Amco India
  4. Atharv Enterprises
  5. Aye Finance
  6. Bansal Wire Industries
  7. Bhagwati Autocast
  8. Bhageria Industries
  9. Bharat Petroleum Corporation
  10. CIE Automotive India
  11. Citizen Solar
  12. Waterways Leisure Tourism
  13. CSB Bank
  14. Dr Reddys Laboratories
  15. Emami Paper Mills
  16. Emerald Finance
  17. Eternal
  18. Gandhar Oil Refinery
  19. Geojit Financial Services
  20. Gala Global Products
  21. Orient Green Power Company
  22. HEG
  23. HFCL
  24. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
  25. IIFL Finance
  26. Indusind Bank
  27. Integra Switchgear
  28. Jivial Industries
  29. Jiya Eco-Products
  30. JSW Energy
  31. Jubilant Ingrevia
  32. KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts
  33. Krishna Filament Industries
  34. Ladam Affordable Housing
  35. Lords Ishwar Hotels
  36. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
  37. NACL Industries
  38. Nippon Life India Asset Management
  39. Nestle India
  40. Nikki Global Finance
  41. NTPC Green Energy
  42. Oracle Financial Services Software
  43. Orient Electric
  44. Padmanabh Industries
  45. Pratiksha Chemicals
  46. Music Broadcast
  47. R.S. Software (India)
  48. Schaeffler India
  49. Shoppers Stop
  50. Smartworks Coworking Spaces
  51. SRF
  52. Stylam Industries
  53. Tanla Platforms
  54. Tata Communications
  55. Tips Music
  56. Tokyo Finance
  57. Trishakti Industries
  58. Tata Teleservices
  59. UCO Bank
  60. United Spirits
  61. UTI Asset Management Company
  62. Vardhman Special Steels
  63. Waaree Renewable Technologies
 
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsZomatoBlinkitNestle IndiaFMCG Nestle IndiaAdani PowerAdani Green EnergyBPCLHPCL

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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