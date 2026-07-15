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Q1 results: Groww, Union Bank, ICICI Prudential and 38 others on July 15

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard, Jana Small Finance, HDB Financial Services are also set to release their earnings today

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The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and extended its gains in early trade on Wednesday (Photo: Reuters)
Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
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Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Union Bank of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, HDB Financial Services are among the 41 firms that are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday.
 
Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Network 18 Media & Investments, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Jana Small Finance Bank and Jaipan Industries.

LTTS Q1 result

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to ₹352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to ₹Rs 2,940 crore, helped by higher growth in its mobility and sustainability businesses. 
 
On a dollar basis, however, growth was subdued at just 1.9 per cent in constant currency terms, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control. It had grown 12.8 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 200 basis points to 18.7 per cent. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajeev Gupta said almost 80 basis points of the gain came from cost optimisation, while the rest came from the two business segments.

Market overview for July 15

The BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and extended its gains in early trade on Wednesday. The 30-stock benchmark was up 483 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 77,538.60 as of 09:36 AM.
 
The Nifty 50 also remained in positive territory after opening higher. The benchmark index gained 0.63 per cent to trade at 24,203.40 at 09:37 AM.
 
Within the Nifty 50 pack, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank emerged as the top gainers, rising over 2 per cent each on Wednesday. On the other hand, HDFC Bank and JFS were among the biggest laggards, slipping nearly 1 per cent. 
 
The broader market also remained upbeat, with the Nifty SmallCap index advancing 1.07 per cent and the Nifty MidCap index climbing 0.62 per cent.
 
Among the sectoral indices, all NSE sectoral gauges traded in the green except the Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices, which were down 0.52 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively, during Wednesday's session.  
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List of firms releasing their results today, July 15

  1. Agri- Tech (India)
  2. Angel One
  3. Artson Ltd
  4. Artson Ltd
  5. Containerway International
  6. Continental Controls
  7. Dharti Proteins
  8. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
  9. Fedbank Financial Services
  10. Goa Carbon
  11. Billionbrains Garage Ventures
  12. GTPL Hathway
  13. Gujarat Inject Kerala
  14. Gyan Developers & Builders
  15. HDB Financial Services
  16. HDFC Asset Management Company
  17. HDFC Life Insurance Company
  18. Hemo Organic
  19. Himadri Speciality Chemical
  20. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
  21. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
  22. Jaipan Industries
  23. Jana Small Finance Bank
  24. Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
  25. Key Corporation
  26. Ksolves India
  27. Liotech Industries
  28. Lotus Chocolate Company
  29. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
  30. Neil Industries
  31. Network 18 Media & Investments
  32. Onix Solar Energy
  33. Oriental Hotels
  34. Oseaspre Consultants
  35. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
  36. Raghav Productivity Enhancers
  37. Sarda Proteins
  38. Steel Strips Wheels
  39. Technojet Consultants
  40. Union Bank of India
  41. Vineet Laboratories
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Topics :Q1 resultsGrowwUnion Bank of IndiaUnion BankHDFC Life Insurance CompanyICICI Prudential Life Insurance

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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