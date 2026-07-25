Q1 results: IDFC First Bank, Zen Tech, Birla Corp, and 22 more on July 25

AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies, Vedant Fashions, Birla Corporation, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Five-Star Business Finance, SBFC Finance, Dodla Dairy, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Surana Solar, and 3P Land Holdings are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include High Energy Batteries (India), Nila Infrastructures, FCS Software Solutions, SKP Securities, Exxaro Tiles, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Sachem Finserve, Mercury Laboratories, Dhanuka Realty, Sea TV Network, Katipatang Lifestyle, Lexoraa Industries, and Veronica Production.

NTPC Q1 result highlights

State-owned power producer NTPC reported a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter, supported by higher revenue.

The company's consolidated net profit increased to ₹6,896.44 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,108.46 crore a year earlier. Total income rose to ₹51,141.51 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹47,821.11 crore in the corresponding period last year. Market highlights from July 24 Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a fifth straight session on Friday, marking their longest run of declines since early January, as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and economic growth amid elevated crude oil prices. ALSO READ: Market Close: Sensex falls for 5th straight day, Nifty below 23,800 on escalating West Asia tensions The Sensex fell 332 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while the Nifty50 declined 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 23,767.45.