Q1 results: Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail and 7 others today

Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dail, L&T Finance and Elecon Engineering Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Friday.
Some other firms that will announce their quarterly results are International Travel House, Longspur International Venture, Newtrac Foods & Beverages, Shardul Securities and Umiya Buildcon.
TCS Q1 result
Despite expectations of a subdued quarter, India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), outperformed analyst estimates on revenue growth, while revenue from its artificial intelligence (AI) deals rose more than 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), marking a 4.6 per cent increase from ₹12,760 crore in the corresponding period last year.