Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23

Q1 Results Today: Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo Airlines), Cipla, Coromandel International, Mphasis, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Go Digit General Insurance, PVR INOX, Cyient, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Route Mobile, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Thyrocare Technologies, IIFL Capital Services, Capital Small Finance Bank, NIIT Learning Systems, Sammaan Capital, Fineotex Chemical, International Gemmological Institute (India), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Fractal Analytics, MBL Infrastructure, Ramco Systems, Novartis India, Orient Cement, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Meesho.

Infosys Q1 result preview Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q1 results today. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Bengaluru-based firm to report double-digit revenue growth of 12–15 per cent, supported by deal ramp-ups, acquisitions and improving demand across key verticals. Operating margins are likely to remain stable at 21.3–23.3 per cent, while net profit is expected to rise by up to 17 per cent year-on-year to more than ₹8,100 crore. Eternal Q1 result highlights Eternal's April–June quarter performance was driven by the strong growth of its quick commerce business, Blinkit, which helped offset softer profitability on a sequential basis.

ALSO READ: Eternal Q1 profit jumps fourfold to ₹92 crore on Blinkit strength The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit reported a 3.7-fold jump in net profit to ₹92 crore for Q1FY27 from ₹25 crore a year earlier, aided by a low base and improved operating performance. However, profit declined 47 per cent from ₹174 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue surged nearly threefold year-on-year to ₹20,211 crore from ₹7,167 crore and increased from ₹17,292 crore in the January–March quarter. Consolidated adjusted Ebitda rose 223 per cent year-on-year to ₹555 crore and was up 29 per cent sequentially. Market overview for July 23 Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, IndiGo, RIL, IndusInd Bk, HPCL, Dr Reddy's At 9:19 am, the Nifty50 was down 100 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 23,896.50, while the Sensex declined 302 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 76,453.42. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty50. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices falling 0.54 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, pharma, realty and healthcare stocks were the biggest laggards, while FMCG and auto stocks outperformed. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 23