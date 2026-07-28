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Q1 results: L&T, HUL, Pfizer, Varun Beverages, and 70 more on July 28

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Pine Labs are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 141.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 76,977.10
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Pine Labs, The Phoenix Mills, Pfizer, DCM Shriram, Netweb Technologies India, Shilchar Technologies, and Radico Khaitan are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Supreme Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Paradeep Phosphates, Sundaram-Clayton, S H Kelkar and Company, TTK Prestige, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Deep Industries, Navneet Education, AGI Greenpac, Indoco Remedies, Sedemac Mechatronics, Sirca Paints India, JTL Defence, Century Enka, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, PTC India Financial Services, UFO Moviez India, and VST Industries.

Hindustan Unilever Q1 result preview

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report a steady performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the FMCG major's revenue to grow 7 to 10 per cent year-on-year, driven by 5 to 7 per cent volume growth and premiumisation. Net profit is likely to rise 9 to 10 per cent, while operating margins are expected to remain stable at around 23 per cent. Investors will closely watch management's commentary on rural and urban demand, competitive intensity across categories, and trends in raw material costs. 

Larsen & Toubro Q1 result preview

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with growth weighed down by project execution disruptions in West Asia amid the US-Iran conflict. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the engineering and construction major's core EPC revenue to grow around 6 per cent year-on-year. However, overall revenue is likely to remain in the single digits due to higher costs and macroeconomic headwinds. Investors will also watch management's commentary on execution in West Asia, which accounts for about a third of the company's revenue and order backlog, as well as the outlook for domestic infrastructure projects.

Market overview for today

Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in early trade on Tuesday as declining oil prices and signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations improved investor sentiment. 
At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 141.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 76,977.10, while the Nifty50 gained 31.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,027.85. 
  Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top gainers on the Nifty50. 
Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices declining 0.13 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 28
  1. A-1 Ltd
  2. Aarnav Fashions Ltd
  3. Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
  4. AGI Greenpac Ltd
  5. Almondz Global Securities Ltd
  6. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  7. Anand Projects Ltd
  8. Ardee Industries Ltd
  9. Baba Arts Ltd
  10. Birlasoft Ltd
  11. CCCL Infrastructure Ltd
  12. Cement Products of India Ltd
  13. Century Enka Ltd
  14. CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd
  15. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  16. City Union Bank Ltd
  17. DCM Shriram Ltd
  18. Deep Industries Ltd
  19. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
  20. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  21. Evergreen Textiles Ltd
  22. Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd
  23. Ginni Filaments Ltd
  24. Gujarat Containers Ltd
  25. Gujarat Intrux Ltd
  26. Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  27. HLV Ltd
  28. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
  29. Indoco Remedies Ltd
  30. India Toners & Developers Ltd
  31. Insilco Ltd
  32. Invigo Fine Chemicals Industries Ltd
  33. JTL Defence Ltd
  34. Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
  35. Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
  36. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  37. Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
  38. Mangalam Organics Ltd
  39. Maris Spinners Ltd
  40. Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
  41. Mukta Arts Ltd
  42. Navneet Education Ltd
  43. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
  44. N G Industries Ltd
  45. Oswal Yarns Ltd
  46. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
  47. Pfizer Ltd
  48. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
  49. The Phoenix Mills Ltd
  50. Pine Labs Ltd
  51. Radico Khaitan Ltd
  52. R A L Consumer Products Ltd
  53. Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
  54. Rossell Techsys Ltd
  55. RPG Life Sciences Ltd
  56. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
  57. Scan Steels Ltd
  58. Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
  59. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  60. S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
  61. Sirca Paints India Ltd
  62. STL Networks Ltd
  63. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
  64. Supreme Industries Ltd
  65. Surbhi Industries Ltd
  66. Suzlon Energy Ltd
  67. Tata Capital Ltd
  68. Triveni Glass Ltd
  69. Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
  70. TTK Prestige Ltd
  71. UFO Moviez India Ltd
  72. Varun Beverages Ltd
  73. VST Industries Ltd
  74. Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsLarsen & ToubroL&T Hindustan UnileverPfizerVarun BeveragesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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