Q1 results: L&T, HUL, Pfizer, Varun Beverages, and 70 more on July 28

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages, Ambuja Cements, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Birlasoft, Tata Capital, Pine Labs, The Phoenix Mills, Pfizer, DCM Shriram, Netweb Technologies India, Shilchar Technologies, and Radico Khaitan are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Supreme Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Paradeep Phosphates, Sundaram-Clayton, S H Kelkar and Company, TTK Prestige, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Deep Industries, Navneet Education, AGI Greenpac, Indoco Remedies, Sedemac Mechatronics, Sirca Paints India, JTL Defence, Century Enka, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, PTC India Financial Services, UFO Moviez India, and VST Industries.

Hindustan Unilever Q1 result preview Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report a steady performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). ALSO READ: HUL Q1 preview: PAT may rise by 10%; volume growth to aid topline Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the FMCG major's revenue to grow 7 to 10 per cent year-on-year, driven by 5 to 7 per cent volume growth and premiumisation. Net profit is likely to rise 9 to 10 per cent, while operating margins are expected to remain stable at around 23 per cent. Investors will closely watch management's commentary on rural and urban demand, competitive intensity across categories, and trends in raw material costs.

Larsen & Toubro Q1 result preview Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with growth weighed down by project execution disruptions in West Asia amid the US-Iran conflict. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the engineering and construction major's core EPC revenue to grow around 6 per cent year-on-year. However, overall revenue is likely to remain in the single digits due to higher costs and macroeconomic headwinds. Investors will also watch management's commentary on execution in West Asia, which accounts for about a third of the company's revenue and order backlog, as well as the outlook for domestic infrastructure projects.

Market overview for today Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in early trade on Tuesday as declining oil prices and signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations improved investor sentiment. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: BEL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, BoB, Tata Power, IndiGo At 9:21 am, the Sensex was up 141.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 76,977.10, while the Nifty50 gained 31.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,027.85. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the top gainers on the Nifty50. Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices declining 0.13 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.