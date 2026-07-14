Q1 results: L&T Tech Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, 15 more on July 14

L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, and Benares Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dhampur Bio Organics, SG Finserve, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, A2Z Infra Engineering, Infomedia Press, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Trio Mercantile & Trading, and Viji Finance.

HCL Tech Q1 result highlights

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q1 profit up 20% at ₹4.6K cr, revenue rises 13.9% to ₹34,579 cr HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit to ₹4,624 crore, while revenue increased 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore, beating Bloomberg estimates of ₹4,530 crore and ₹34,327 crore, respectively. Growth was driven by financial services, manufacturing, and technology and services.

The company also announced a ₹3,500 crore investment to enter the AI data centre business, following rival TCS, with plans to scale capacity to 50 MW.

Market overview for July 14

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, Asian Paints, PC Jewellers, Biocon & more GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, falling 179 points to 24,065 as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on sentiment.

Asian markets traded lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.69 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declining 1.78 per cent, while overnight the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.26 per cent, 0.79 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices rose after US President Donald Trump said Washington would reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 14