Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: L&T Tech Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, 15 more on July 14

Q1 results: L&T Tech Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, 15 more on July 14

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, falling 179 points to 24,065 as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on sentiment | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, and Benares Hotels are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Dhampur Bio Organics, SG Finserve, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, A2Z Infra Engineering, Infomedia Press, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Sulabh Engineers & Services, Trio Mercantile & Trading, and Viji Finance.

HCL Tech Q1 result highlights

HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit to ₹4,624 crore, while revenue increased 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore, beating Bloomberg estimates of ₹4,530 crore and ₹34,327 crore, respectively. Growth was driven by financial services, manufacturing, and technology and services. 
 
The company also announced a ₹3,500 crore investment to enter the AI data centre business, following rival TCS, with plans to scale capacity to 50 MW.

Market overview for July 14

GIFT Nifty signalled a weak start for the Nifty50, falling 179 points to 24,065 as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on sentiment. 
Asian markets traded lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.69 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declining 1.78 per cent, while overnight the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.26 per cent, 0.79 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively. 
Oil prices rose after US President Donald Trump said Washington would reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 14

  1. A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
  2. Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Ltd
  3. Benares Hotels Ltd
  4. Aditya Birla Money Ltd-$
  5. Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
  6. Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
  7. Den Networks Ltd
  8. Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
  9. Infomedia Press Ltd
  10. Jindal Saw Ltd
  11. L&T Technology Services Ltd
  12. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  13. Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd
  14. SG Finserve Ltd
  15. Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd
  16. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  17. Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd
  18. Viji Finance Ltd
     

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Pru AMC net up 23%; Laser Power & Infra IPO booked 38.94x on Day 3

Puravankara's Q1 FY27 pre-sales rise 28% to ₹1,439 crore on higher demand

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 results: Net profit surges 84% to ₹70.75 cr

Keystone Realtors' Q1 sales bookings fall 42% to ₹617 cr on no new launches

Q1 results: HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential AMC and 13 more on July 13

Topics :Q1 resultsLTTSL&T Technology ServicesTata ElxsiJindal SawBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story