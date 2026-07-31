Q1 results: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Indian Oil, ABB India, 107 more on July 31

Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, ABB India, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), Shree Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Narayana Health, Blue Dart Express, Intellect Design Arena, Century Plyboards (India), Kajaria Ceramics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aether Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, National Aluminium Company, Kirloskar Brothers, Concord Biotech, and Raymond Lifestyle are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Strides Pharma Science, SJVN, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Shadowfax Technologies, Urban Company, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Corona Remedies, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Jagran Prakashan, Sasken Technologies, Voltamp Transformers, BlueSpring Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Dhampur Sugar Mills, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Yasho Industries.

ITC Q1 result preview ALSO READ: ITC Q1 preview: Analysts see 10-13% Y-o-Y dip in revenue, PAT ITC is expected to report a weak performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with earnings likely to be weighed down by its cigarettes and agri businesses. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the Kolkata-based conglomerate to post a double-digit decline in both revenue and net profit as higher taxes on cigarettes are likely to hurt volumes and margins. In contrast, the FMCG business is expected to deliver healthy double-digit growth. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, the impact of tax hikes on the cigarettes business, and the outlook for the agri segment.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 result preview Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a mixed performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27) when it announces its results today. Analysts expect the country's largest carmaker to deliver strong revenue growth of up to 35 per cent , supported by double-digit volume growth. However, profit is likely to remain under pressure due to higher raw material costs. Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, pricing and margin outlook. Market overview for today ALSO READ: Asian markets rally as AI stocks rebound, Kospi surges more than 15% The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for domestic equities on Friday, with the futures trading 89 points higher at 24,447, tracking a rally in global technology stocks.

Asian markets advanced sharply, led by South Korea, where the Kospi surged over 13 per cent in early trade as chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung rallied. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 5.35 per cent, while China's CSI 100 rose 1.83 per cent. Sentiment was boosted after Amazon and Microsoft reported strong quarterly results, lifting Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.66 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.78 per cent. Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline after a Saudi Arabia-led proposal to strengthen defence co-operation in the Red Sea eased concerns over potential supply disruptions.