Q1 results: SBI, Hindalco, Titan Company, BEML, and 202 more on Aug 7

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Afcons Infrastructure, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Fine Organic Industries, Electronics Mart India, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Star Cement, NLC India, Electrosteel Castings, JK Tyre & Industries, Kalyani Steels, Bharat Wire Ropes, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pokarna, NCL Industries, Gopal Snacks, Goldiam International, Pix Transmissions, Jamna Auto Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Aarti Pharmalabs, and Hitachi Energy India.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the country's largest lender's net profit could fall around 10 per cent year-on-year as higher funding costs weigh on earnings. Net interest income is, however, expected to grow about 10 per cent, supported by strong loan growth, while net interest margins are likely to recover from the sharp contraction seen in the March quarter.

State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to report a subdued April–June quarter (Q1FY27), with profit likely to decline despite healthy growth in interest income.

Market overview for today

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Thursday as steady oil prices and conflicting signals from the US and Iran over a possible peace deal kept investors cautious.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: SBI, Titan, LIC, Reliance Power, Swan Defence & Britannia At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 337 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 78,617.87, while the Nifty50 slipped 47 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,589.00.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Finance were among the top losers on the Nifty50.

Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices rising 0.20 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.