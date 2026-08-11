Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, RHI Magnesita India, Gokaldas Exports, AYM Syntex, Harsha Engineers International, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), Enviro Infra Engineers, EPACK Durable, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, TCPL Packaging, Popular Vehicles and Services, Pyramid Technoplast, Prevest Denpro, Sandhar Technologies, Senco Gold, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Orient Bell, Polyplex Corporation, and Prakash Industries.

Vodafone Idea Q1 result highlights

Vodafone Idea's losses narrowed sharply to ₹3,754 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,608 crore a year earlier, helped by an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore and higher average revenue per user (ARPU) as more customers shifted to 4G and 5G services.

Revenue from operations rose 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, beating market estimates.

The telecom operator also raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants and fund and non-fund-based facilities. This is the first tranche of its planned ₹25,000–35,000 crore fundraising, with discussions with lenders ongoing.

Market overview for August 11

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with futures trading 43 points lower at 24,617.50 as hopes of a US-Iran deal faded.