Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareRBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11

Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Manappuram Finance, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Finolex Cables are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday (Photo: Reuters)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 8:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, Linde India, Manappuram Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Buildcon, Bata India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Laxmi Dental, Man Industries (India), Finolex Cables, PI Industries, NBCC (India), Shilchar Technologies, KPI Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International, and KP Energy are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, RHI Magnesita India, Gokaldas Exports, AYM Syntex, Harsha Engineers International, Innova Captab, Insecticides (India), Enviro Infra Engineers, EPACK Durable, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, TCPL Packaging, Popular Vehicles and Services, Pyramid Technoplast, Prevest Denpro, Sandhar Technologies, Senco Gold, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Orient Bell, Polyplex Corporation, and Prakash Industries.

Vodafone Idea Q1 result highlights

Vodafone Idea's losses narrowed sharply to ₹3,754 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹6,608 crore a year earlier, helped by an exceptional gain of ₹1,611 crore and higher average revenue per user (ARPU) as more customers shifted to 4G and 5G services. 
Revenue from operations rose 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, beating market estimates. 
The telecom operator also raised ₹6,400 crore through warrants and fund and non-fund-based facilities. This is the first tranche of its planned ₹25,000–35,000 crore fundraising, with discussions with lenders ongoing.

Market overview for August 11

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for domestic equities on Tuesday, with futures trading 43 points lower at 24,617.50 as hopes of a US-Iran deal faded. 
Asian markets were higher in early trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.42 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gaining 0.32 per cent as investors assessed developments in West Asia. 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.32 per cent overnight. 
Oil prices edged higher amid concerns over future supplies. US petroleum reserves fell below 300 million barrels, their lowest level since 1983, amid signs of a deadlock in US-Iran negotiations. Brent crude futures rose 0.09 per cent to $87.80 a barrel.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 results today, August 10

  1. Aadhaar Ventures India
  2. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills
  3. Abans Enterprises
  4. Accel
  5. Ace Engitech
  6. Apex Capital and Finance
  7. Advance Lifestyles
  8. Advance Multitech
  9. Advance Petrochemicals
  10. Aeroflex Enterprises
  11. Aerpace Industries
  12. AKI India
  13. Alembic
  14. Alphageo (India)
  15. Alufluoride
  16. Amforge Industries
  17. Amrutanjan Health Care
  18. AMS Polymers
  19. Arc Finance
  20. Arfin India
  21. Aries Agro
  22. Arkade Developers
  23. Anand Rayons
  24. Artefact Projects
  25. Ashiana Housing
  26. Ashoka Buildcon
  27. Ashutosh Paper Mills
  28. Asian Granito India
  29. Allcargo Terminals
  30. Austin Engineering Company
  31. Avance Technologies
  32. Aviva Industries
  33. AYM Syntex
  34. Bafna Pharmaceuticals
  35. Balgopal Commercial
  36. Balrampur Chini Mills
  37. Bata India
  38. Beekay Steel Industries
  39. Beryl Drugs
  40. Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
  41. Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
  42. BN Agrochem
  43. Bodhtree Consulting
  44. Bombay Talkies
  45. Borana Weaves
  46. Bright Brothers
  47. BSL
  48. Calcom Vision
  49. Camlin Fine Sciences
  50. AvenuesAI
  51. Ceinsys Tech
  52. Centerac Technologies
  53. Concord Enviro Systems
  54. Choksi Asia
  55. Cistro Telelink
  56. Caliber Mining and Logistics
  57. Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
  58. Conart Engineers
  59. Confidence Petroleum India
  60. Continental Chemicals
  61. Contil India
  62. Crystal Business System
  63. Cubical Financial Services
  64. Cybele Industries
  65. DAM Capital Advisors
  66. DCM Financial Services
  67. Delta Corp
  68. Devinsu Trading
  69. Dhanlaxmi Cotex
  70. Dhatre Udyog
  71. Dhoot Industrial Finance
  72. Diffusion Engineers
  73. Dish TV India
  74. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems
  75. Delton Cables
  76. Dolfin Rubbers
  77. ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality
  78. E-E Enterprises
  79. Enviro Infra Engineers
  80. EPACK Durable
  81. EPIC Energy
  82. EPL
  83. ESAB India
  84. Escorp Asset Management
  85. Esquire Money Guarantees
  86. Ester Industries
  87. Expo Engineering and Projects
  88. Faze Three
  89. Fermenta Biotech
  90. Finolex Cables
  91. Flair Writing Industries
  92. Foods & Inns
  93. Fraser and Company
  94. Fratelli Vineyards
  95. Fundviser Capital (India)
  96. Futuristic Securities
  97. Ganesh Benzoplast
  98. Gayatri Sugars
  99. Genpharmasec
  100. Genus Paper & Boards
  101. Gujarat Industries Power Company
  102. Global Vectra Helicorp
  103. Globus Constructors & Developers
  104. Gokak Textiles
  105. Gokaldas Exports
  106. Goodricke Group
  107. Graviss Hospitality
  108. GSP Crop Science
  109. GTL
  110. Gujarat Energy
  111. Gujarat Winding Systems
  112. Harsha Engineers International
  113. Hemisphere Properties India
  114. Hexa Tradex
  115. Highway Infrastructure
  116. Hind Rectifiers
  117. ICDS
  118. IFCI
  119. Inani Marbles & Industries
  120. India Lease Development
  121. Indo Credit Capital
  122. Indo Tech Transformers
  123. Ind Renewable Energy
  124. Indus Finance
  125. Infinity Infoway
  126. Infronics Systems
  127. Innocorp
  128. Innova Captab
  129. Insecticides (India)
  130. Inspirisys Solutions
  131. Intec Capital
  132. Isgec Heavy Engineering
  133. Jagatjit Industries
  134. Jain Marmo Industries
  135. Jash Engineering
  136. Jayatma Industries
  137. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
  138. Jindal Leasefin
  139. JNK India
  140. JSW Dulux
  141. Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
  142. Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
  143. Kalyani Forge
  144. Kamat Hotels (India)
  145. Kanoria Chemicals & Industries
  146. Katare Spinning Mills
  147. KD Leisures
  148. KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
  149. Kkalpana Industries (India)
  150. Koiya International
  151. KP Energy
  152. KPI Green Energy
  153. Kalpataru Projects International
  154. Krishival Foods
  155. Kriti Industries (India)
  156. Kriti Nutrients
  157. Kusumgar
  158. Lactose (India)
  159. Ladderup Finance
  160. Laffans Petrochemicals
  161. Lorenzini Apparels
  162. Landmarc Leisure Corporation
  163. Landmark Cars
  164. Laxmi Dental
  165. Lesha Industries
  166. Linaks Microelectronics
  167. Linde India
  168. Lloyds Enterprises
  169. Lykis
  170. Madhusudan Industries
  171. Maharashtra Corporation
  172. Majestic Auto
  173. Manaksia Aluminium Company
  174. Manappuram Finance
  175. Man Industries (India)
  176. Manugraph India
  177. Mathew Easow Research Securities
  178. Matrimony.com
  179. Max India
  180. Modern Steels
  181. String Metaverse
  182. Mahalaxmi Rubtech
  183. Mid East Portfolio Management
  184. Milestone Global
  185. Market Creators
  186. MMTC
  187. Mega Nirman and Industries
  188. Mobavenue AI Tech
  189. Modern Dairies
  190. Motor & General Finance
  191. MRF
  192. Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
  193. Mudra Financial Services
  194. Mufin Green Finance
  195. Credo Brands Marketing
  196. Multibase India
  197. Nagarjuna Agri-Tech
  198. Narendra Properties
  199. National Plastic Industries
  200. NBCC (India)
  201. NCL Research & Financial Services
  202. New Markets Advisory
  203. Nexome Capital Markets
  204. NK Industries
  205. Nouveau Global Ventures
  206. Network People Services Technologies
  207. Om Infra
  208. OM Power Transmission
  209. OnMobile Global
  210. Orchasp
  211. Orient Bell
  212. Orient Press
  213. Oriental Rail Infrastructure
  214. Pacific Industries
  215. PAOS Industries
  216. Paragon Finance
  217. Pasupati Fincap
  218. Pudumjee Paper Products
  219. People's Investments
  220. PH Capital
  221. Piccadily Agro Industries
  222. PI Industries
  223. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
  224. Polyplex Corporation
  225. Vashu Bhagnani Industries
  226. Prabhatam Infra-Venture
  227. Prakash Industries
  228. Precision Camshafts
  229. Prevest Denpro
  230. Punctual Trading
  231. Popular Vehicles and Services
  232. Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
  233. Pyramid Technoplast
  234. Quadrant Future Tek
  235. Quadrant Televentures
  236. Quest Capital Markets
  237. Quintegra Solutions
  238. Radhika Jeweltech
  239. Raghunath International
  240. Raghunath Tobacco Company
  241. Raj Television Network
  242. Rajvi Logitrade
  243. The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm
  244. RBZ Jewellers
  245. Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
  246. Reliance Chemotex Industries
  247. Repco Home Finance
  248. Revati Media
  249. RHI Magnesita India
  250. RKD Agri & Retail
  251. Macfos
  252. Royal Orchid Hotels
  253. RSC International
  254. RSD Finance
  255. Rubfila International
  256. Ruchi Infrastructure
  257. Rungta Irrigation
  258. Rail Vikas Nigam
  259. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
  260. Sai Parenterals
  261. Sandhar Technologies
  262. Sandu Pharmaceuticals
  263. Sanguine Media
  264. Santosh Fine-Fab
  265. Som Distilleries & Breweries
  266. Span Divergent
  267. Shanti Educational Initiatives
  268. Senco Gold
  269. SEPC
  270. Sera Investments & Finance India
  271. Shalimar Wires Industries
  272. Shanmuga Hospital
  273. Shri Bajrang Alliance
  274. Shilchar Technologies
  275. Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries
  276. Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction
  277. Shyam Telecom
  278. Siemens
  279. Sabrimala Industries India
  280. Silver Oak India
  281. Simplex Infrastructures
  282. Shelter Infra Projects
  283. SKF India (Industrial)
  284. Skipper
  285. Svarnim Trade Udyog
  286. Sofcom Systems
  287. Somi Conveyor Beltings
  288. SP Apparels
  289. Sparkle Gold Rock
  290. Sri KPR Industries
  291. Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills
  292. Starteck Finance
  293. Step Two Corporation
  294. Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
  295. Sunshield Chemicals
  296. Super Bakers India
  297. Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India)
  298. Surya Roshni
  299. Suyog Telematics
  300. SVA India
  301. SW Investments
  302. Swagtam Trading & Services
  303. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
  304. Swojas Foods
  305. Syncom Formulations (India)
  306. TAKE Solutions
  307. TARC
  308. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
  309. TCPL Packaging
  310. TD Power Systems
  311. Techno Electric & Engineering Company
  312. Tera Software
  313. Thinkink Picturez
  314. Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
  315. Tamilnadu Petroproducts
  316. Trescon
  317. Trigyn Technologies
  318. Tyche Industries
  319. Tyroon Tea Company
  320. Unichem Laboratories
  321. Univa Foods
  322. Vallabh Steels
  323. Valley Magnesite Company
  324. Vardhan Capital & Finance
  325. Vas Infrastructure
  326. Venky's (India)
  327. Vidya Wires
  328. Vikram Aroma
  329. Vikram Thermo (India)
  330. Vikran Engineering
  331. Viksit Engineering
  332. Vistar Amar
  333. Viyash Scientific
  334. Walchandnagar Industries
  335. Wanbury
  336. Waterbase
  337. Williamson Financial Services
  338. Wires & Fabriks (SA)
  339. Worldwide Aluminium
  340. Yash Management & Satellite
  341. Yuken India
  342. Yunik Managing Advisors
  343. Hindustan Housing Company
  344. Kovalam Investment & Trading Company
  345. Milgrey Finance & Investments
  346. Nivi Trading
  347. SV Trading & Agencies
  348. Zydus Lifesciences
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bosch Q1 result: Net profit declines 36.8% to ₹704.9 cr on high base effect

Wockhardt Q1 results: Revenue rises 26% to ₹929 cr, profit at ₹107 cr

Bharat Forge posts ₹89.7 cr Q1 loss, retains 20-25% India growth outlook

JSW Steel crude steel output rises 3% to 24.02 million tonnes in July

Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit falls 48% to ₹74.3 cr, revenue up 4.8%

Topics :Q1 resultsSiemensMRFZydus LifesciencesRail Vikas Nigamcorporate earningsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

Next Story