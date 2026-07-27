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Q1 results today: Coal India, BEL, Tata Power, among 68 firms on July 27

Coal India is expected to post muted earnings in the first quarter (Q1FY27), as analysts see muted offtake, subdued e-premiums and higher operating expenses impacting the company's performance.

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Coal India, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and Tata Chemicals are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their earnings for the first quarter of this fina
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Coal India, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, and Tata Chemicals are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their earnings for the first quarter of this financial year on Monday. 
 

Coal India Q1 Preview:

 
Govt-owned Coal India is expected to post muted earnings in the first quarter (Q1FY27), as analysts see muted offtake, subdued e-premiums and higher operating expenses impacting the company's performance. 
 
According to Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates, CIL is expected to post a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in net profit to ₹7,802.6 crore, while the company’s revenue will rise 1.4 per cent to ₹32,333.2 crore, Business Standard reported earlier.
 
Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects Coal India to post a profit after tax (PAT) growth of 6 per cent at ₹9,330 crore in the first quarter, while it expects the company’s net sales to soar 22.6 per cent in Q1 FY27 to ₹43,930 crore.
 
It said that modest dispatches at 198 million tons (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27 will likely impact earnings during the quarter. The brokerage sees blended realizations at ₹1,635 per ton (down 2% Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27, and e-auction realizations of ₹2,400 per ton.
 

IDFC Bank Q1 Highlights:

 
Private lender IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,075 crore in Q1FY27, up 132.4 per cent from ₹463 crore YoY. The lender’s customer business jumped 18.6 per cent to ₹6,04,776 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹5,10,031 crore as of June 30, 2025. 
 

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Highlights:

 
AU Small Finance Bank reported a 37 per cent YoY jump in net profit to ₹796 crore in Q1FY27. Meanwhile, sequentially, the bank’s net profit slipped 4 per cent. The private lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 32 per cent YoY to ₹2,695 crore in Q1, supported by healthy growth in advances. The bank’s other income declined 15 per cent YoY to ₹689 crore.
 

Market highlights from July 25

 
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note today as the US and Iran paused attacks for a second straight day on Sunday amid continued efforts to bring the countries back to negotiations. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 131 points, or 0.51 per cent higher at 23,956. 
 
Earlier on Friday, the Nifty50 and the Sensex extended losses to the fifth session, and recorded the worst declining streak since the first week of January. The Sensex fell 332 points or 0.43 per cent to close the week at 76,059.77, and the Nifty50 was down 102.15 points or 0.43 per cent at 23,767.45.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of major firms releasing Q1 results today:

 

  1. Bharat Electronics
  2. Coal India
  3. The Tata Power Company
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Indus Towers
  6. Coforge
  7. Housing & Urban Development Corporation
  8. Godfrey Phillips India
  9. R R Kabel
  10. Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
  11. Capri Global Capital
  12. Tata Chemicals
  13. CCL Products India
  14. Usha Martin
  15. Supreme Petrochem
  16. Gravita India
  17. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
  18. Gallantt Ispat
  19. Home First Finance Company India
  20. Tilaknagar Industries
  21. Tejas Networks
  22. P N Gadgil Jewellers
  23. NESCO
  24. HMT
  25. JK Paper
  26. Balaji Amines
  27. Senores Pharmaceuticals
  28. Happiest Minds Technologies
  29. Aeroflex Industries
  30. Epigral
  31. Northern Arc Capital
  32. Aurionpro Solutions
  33. Antelopus Selan Energy
  34. Mold-Tek Packaging
  35. Sagar Cements
  36. Digitide Solutions
  37. Bhagyanagar India
  38. Nelcast
  39. Fairchem Organics
  40. Sigachi Industries
  41. IFB Agro Industries
  42. Iris Clothings
  43. Everest Industries
  44. Manba Finance
  45. Emkay Global Financial Services
  46. Kanpur Plastipacks
  47. Shiva Cement
  48. Blue Water Logistics
  49. Andhra Cement
  50. Lords Chloro Alkali
  51. Cineline India
  52. Kisan Mouldings
  53. Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
  54. OXYGENTA Pharmaceutical
  55. Bio Medica Laboratories
  56. Panyam Cements and Mineral Industries
  57. Tokyo Plast International
  58. Ritesh International
  59. SGL Resources
  60. Universal Autofoundry
  61. Mishka Exim
  62. Amarjothi Spinning Mills
  63. Abhishek Finlease
  64. TGB Banquets and Hotels
  65. Seemax Resources
  66. Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters
  67. Money Masters Leasing and Finance
  68. ACE Edutrend
 
 
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Topics :Q1 resultsCompany NewsCoal IndiaTata PowerBharat Electronics

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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