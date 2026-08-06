Q1 results today: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Trent among 140 firms on Aug 6

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Britannia Industries, Trent, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hero MotoCorp, and Motherson International are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, Edelweiss Financial Services, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, Parag Milk Foods, NCC, JSW Holdings, Muthoot Microfin, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.
Mindspace Reit Q1 FY27 results
K Raheja Corp-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net operating income (NOI) to Rs 788 crore in the first quarter of FY27, driven by higher rental income, acquisitions, healthy leasing activity and sustained high occupancy across its portfolio.
Revenue from operations increased 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 951 crore during the quarter.
The REIT declared a distribution of Rs 442 crore for Q1 FY27, translating into a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 6.67, up 15.2 per cent from a year ago.
Bayer CropScience Q1 FY27 results
Bayer CropScience, the Indian arm of Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 321.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, aided by improved gross margins on the back of favourable pricing actions and a better product mix.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 278.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total income slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,923.9 crore from Rs 1,933.3 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.8 crore from Rs 1,598.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Market overview: August 6
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, with the GIFT Nifty trading 36 points higher at 24,685 in early deals.
However, sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets remained weak. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were lower by 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively, in morning trade.
Overnight, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high. The index gained 0.49 per cent to 54,349, supported by strong quarterly earnings and renewed optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks.
List of some important firms releasing Q1 results today, August 5
Aegis Logistics
The Anup Engineering
Apollo Tyres
Bajaj Electricals
Blue Star
Bosch Home Comfort India
Britannia Industries
Campus Activewear
Chemplast Sanmar
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Edelweiss Financial Services
EIH
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Finolex Industries
Fortis Healthcare
Firstsource Solutions
Goodluck India
Garware Hi-Tech Films
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)
HealthCare Global Enterprises
Hero MotoCorp
Hikal
IFB Industries
Igarashi Motors India
India Shelter Finance Corporation
Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Interarch Building Solutions
Le Travenues Technology
J. Kumar Infraprojects
JSW Holdings
Kirloskar Oil Engines
Kewal Kiran Clothing
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
Lupin
Samvardhana Motherson International
Muthoot Microfin
NCC
Parag Milk Foods
PG Electroplast
Procter & Gamble Health
Premier Energies
Rain Industries
RateGain Travel Technologies
Sai Life Sciences
Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Shipping Corporation of India (SCI)
Signatureglobal (India)
S.J.S. Enterprises
Sonata Software
Sula Vineyards
Suprajit Engineering
Suven Life Sciences
TCI Express
Transrail Lighting
Trent
Varroc Engineering
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre