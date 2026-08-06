Q1 results today: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Trent among 140 firms on Aug 6

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Britannia Industries, Trent, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hero MotoCorp, and Motherson International are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Blue Star, Edelweiss Financial Services, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, Parag Milk Foods, NCC, JSW Holdings, Muthoot Microfin, and Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Mindspace Reit Q1 FY27 results

K Raheja Corp-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net operating income (NOI) to Rs 788 crore in the first quarter of FY27, driven by higher rental income, acquisitions, healthy leasing activity and sustained high occupancy across its portfolio.

Revenue from operations increased 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 951 crore during the quarter. The REIT declared a distribution of Rs 442 crore for Q1 FY27, translating into a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 6.67, up 15.2 per cent from a year ago. Bayer CropScience Q1 FY27 results Bayer CropScience, the Indian arm of Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 321.6 crore for the first quarter of FY27, aided by improved gross margins on the back of favourable pricing actions and a better product mix.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 278.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income slipped 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,923.9 crore from Rs 1,933.3 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.8 crore from Rs 1,598.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Market overview: August 6 Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, with the GIFT Nifty trading 36 points higher at 24,685 in early deals. However, sentiment across Asia-Pacific markets remained weak. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were lower by 1.66 per cent and 4.08 per cent, respectively, in morning trade.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high. The index gained 0.49 per cent to 54,349, supported by strong quarterly earnings and renewed optimism around artificial intelligence-linked stocks. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of some important firms releasing Q1 results today, August 5 Aegis Logistics The Anup Engineering Apollo Tyres Bajaj Electricals Blue Star Bosch Home Comfort India Britannia Industries Campus Activewear Chemplast Sanmar Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Edelweiss Financial Services EIH Emcure Pharmaceuticals Finolex Industries Fortis Healthcare Firstsource Solutions Goodluck India

Garware Hi-Tech Films Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) HealthCare Global Enterprises Hero MotoCorp Hikal IFB Industries Igarashi Motors India India Shelter Finance Corporation Indraprastha Medical Corporation Interarch Building Solutions Le Travenues Technology J. Kumar Infraprojects JSW Holdings Kirloskar Oil Engines Kewal Kiran Clothing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Lupin Samvardhana Motherson International Muthoot Microfin NCC Parag Milk Foods PG Electroplast Procter & Gamble Health Premier Energies Rain Industries RateGain Travel Technologies Sai Life Sciences Shivalik Bimetal Controls Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Signatureglobal (India) S.J.S. Enterprises Sonata Software Sula Vineyards Suprajit Engineering Suven Life Sciences TCI Express Transrail Lighting Trent