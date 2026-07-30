Q1 results today: Swiggy, Tata Steel, Vedanta, 92 more on July 30

Swiggy, Tata Steel, Vedanta,Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Hyundai Motor India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mankind Pharma, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, RailTel Corporation of India, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Adani Ports Q1 results

India’s largest private port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), reported a net profit of ₹3,620 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up 9.22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company also beat the Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹3,418 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit rose 8.8 per cent. Revenue for the June quarter increased 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,820.80 crore, driven by a substantial rise in revenues from the marine and international ports segments. Revenue from the international ports segment surged 80 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,747 crore, aided by higher cargo volumes following the addition of the NQXT Australia terminal and the ramp-up at the Colombo terminal. The marine segment's revenue jumped 67 per cent to ₹901 crore, supported by ongoing vessel additions. APSEZ's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,541 crore during the quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 results Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 7 per cent rise in net profit to ₹343.08 crore for the June quarter of FY27, helped by volume growth in its toothpaste portfolio and margin expansion. The company had posted a net profit of ₹320.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. Sales rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,590.56 crore in the June quarter of FY27. Total expenses increased 13.8 per cent to ₹1,160.57 crore. Total income, including other income, rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,626.10 crore.

Market overview The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading lower in early deals as investors assessed the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee's meeting. The futures were quoted at 24,269, down 44 points at around 9:00 am. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Asian markets traded on a mixed note as investors digested earnings reports from major technology companies. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 2.3 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively. List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 30 Aarti Industries

Archean Chemical Industries Ajanta Pharma Alivus Life Sciences Apollo Pipes AWL Agri Business Bajaj Finance Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Data Patterns (India) Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Exide Industries Gillette India Go Fashion (India) Honda India Power Products Hyundai Motor India ICRA Indegene Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) JBM Auto LIC Housing Finance LT Foods Mahindra & Mahindra Mankind Pharma Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Global Health Mahanagar Gas Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company National Securities Depository Nucleus Software Exports Nuvama Wealth Management Pricol PSP Projects Quick Heal Technologies RailTel Corporation of India Rainbow Children's Medicare Swiggy Tata Steel Transport Corporation of India