Q1 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries among 10 on July 9

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth, and GM Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Eimco Elecon (India), Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Asian Hotels (East), Cupid Breweries and Distilleries, Gujarat Hotels, Sidh Automobiles, Supreme Infrastructure India.

TCS Q1 preview

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, is set to announce its June quarter (Q1FY27) results on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The company will declare its earnings after market hours, post 3:30 pm.

Along with its Q1FY27 results , TCS may also announce an interim dividend for shareholders . The company has fixed July 15, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. "The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in a regulatory filing. According to a Business Standard report, brokerages believe the IT sector continues to face multiple headwinds, keeping the recovery uncertain. The start to Q1FY27 has been slower than expected. While rupee depreciation is expected to provide some cushion to margins, concerns over AI-led deflation have triggered a broader de-rating of valuations across the sector.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), demand commentary is likely to remain soft in Q1FY27 as macroeconomic uncertainties, AI-related disruptions, and geopolitical overhangs continue to weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making cycles. On TCS, the brokerage expects margins to decline sharply in the June quarter due to annual wage hikes, while constant currency (CC) revenue is likely to remain flat quarter-on-quarter. Stock Market overview for July 9 The GIFT Nifty signalled a positive start for the Nifty50 on Thursday amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,988.50, up 78 points. Asian markets traded higher as chip stocks advanced while investors assessed renewed tensions between the US and Iran. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.37 per cent.