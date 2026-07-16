Q1 results today: Wipro, BHEL, Tech Mahindra among 40 firms on July 16

Wipro , Jio Financial Services, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Ceat, and Polycab India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Piramal Finance, PNB Gilts, South Indian Bank, WeWork India Management, Sampark India Logistics, PNB Gilts, Nelco, and Muthoot Capital Services.

Wipro Q1 preview

IT services major Wipro is set to announce its first-quarter results for FY2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, July 16, after market hours (post 3:30 pm). Along with its quarterly earnings, the company's board may also consider an interim dividend for shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Brokerages expect Wipro to report muted revenue growth during the quarter, with margins likely to remain under pressure due to wage hikes, delayed deal ramp-ups and continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI). According to a Business Standard report, ICICI Securities expects Wipro's IT services revenue to decline 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC) terms and 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q in US dollar organic terms. The brokerage said growth is likely to be supported by the ramp-up of the $1 billion Olam deal, which spans eight years and is expected to aid the retail vertical, a 1.5-month contribution of around 0.8 per cent from the consolidation of Mindsprint and Alpha Net Consulting, and healthy revenue growth from the Harman acquisition, which is expected to strengthen the technology and communications vertical.

Union Bank of India Q1 results State-owned Union Bank of India reported a 29.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹5,332 crore, compared with ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven by healthy growth in core income and lower operating expenses. The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,037 crore in the first quarter of FY2026-27, from ₹9,113 crore a year earlier. Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.80 per cent from 2.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Non-interest income increased 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,603 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹4,486 crore a year earlier. However, it declined 15 per cent sequentially from ₹5,412 crore reported in the March quarter.

Market overview for July 16 The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 235 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 77,419 at around 9:20 am on Thursday. Most Asian markets traded lower during the morning session, tracking an overnight decline in global chip stocks and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were down 3.24 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 16 1 Wipro 2 Jio Financial Services 3 Tech Mahindra

4 Bharat Heavy Electricals 5 Polycab India 6 Piramal Finance 7 360 ONE WAM 8 ITC Hotels 9 Ceat 10 South Indian Bank 11 WeWork India Management 12 Borosil Renewables Ltd. 13 Newgen Software Technologies 14 Alok Industries 15 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy 16 DB Corp 17 Heritage Foods 18 GNA Axles 19 Hathway Cable and Datacom 20 NELCO 21 5paisa Capital 22 PNB Gilts 23 Menon Bearings 24 Chembond Chemicals 25 Integra Engineering India 26 Onward Technologies 27 Muthoot Capital Services 28 Mahindra EPC Irrigation 29 Alacrity Securities 30 TRF 31 Atishay 32 Telge Projects 33 Avience Biomedicals