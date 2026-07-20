Q1 results: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Shyam Metalics, 43 more on July 20

Some other firms that will announce their results today include CSM Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, SML Mahindra, Swastika Investmart, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, D.P. Abhushan, SG Mart, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Steel Exchange India, Aurum PropTech, Venus Remedies, Alkali Metals, Indo Thai Securities, Super Sales India, California Software Company, National Standard (India), Regency Fincorp, Premier Capital Services, Advit Jewels, and Swarna Securities.

PNB Q1 result highlights

Punjab National Bank reported a more than threefold jump in net profit for the April–June quarter, aided by a favourable base, although its core operating performance remained mixed. Net interest income growth was subdued, while the bank's net interest margin stayed below its guidance for the current financial year.

The state-owned lender posted a net profit of ₹5,253 crore for Q1FY27, up 214 per cent from a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, profit was largely unchanged from ₹5,225 crore reported in the January–March quarter.

The sharp year-on-year increase was largely due to a low base. In the corresponding quarter last year, PNB's profit had fallen to ₹1,675 crore after it incurred a one-time tax-related charge of ₹3,324 crore following its shift to the new tax regime. Excluding this one-off impact, the bank's profit would have risen by around 5 per cent year-on-year.