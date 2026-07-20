Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Shyam Metalics, 43 more on July 20

Q1 results: UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Shyam Metalics, 43 more on July 20

Q1FY27 company results: Firms including Indian Overseas Bank, Sobha, Mahindra Logistics, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, and Rallis India are also to release their April-June earnings today

q1 results today
The GIFT Nifty signalled a subdued start for domestic equities on Monday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions between the US and Iran weighed on sentiment | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 8:51 AM IST
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UltraTech Cement, Paytm (One 97 Communications), Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Sobha, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Action Construction Equipment, Rallis India, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Swaraj Engines, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Vimta Labs, Rajoo Engineers, Dynamic Cables, and Bajaj Healthcare are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1FY27) today.
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include CSM Technologies, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, SML Mahindra, Swastika Investmart, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, D.P. Abhushan, SG Mart, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Steel Exchange India, Aurum PropTech, Venus Remedies, Alkali Metals, Indo Thai Securities, Super Sales India, California Software Company, National Standard (India), Regency Fincorp, Premier Capital Services, Advit Jewels, and Swarna Securities.

PNB Q1 result highlights

Punjab National Bank reported a more than threefold jump in net profit for the April–June quarter, aided by a favourable base, although its core operating performance remained mixed. Net interest income growth was subdued, while the bank's net interest margin stayed below its guidance for the current financial year.
 
The state-owned lender posted a net profit of ₹5,253 crore for Q1FY27, up 214 per cent from a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, profit was largely unchanged from ₹5,225 crore reported in the January–March quarter.
 
The sharp year-on-year increase was largely due to a low base. In the corresponding quarter last year, PNB's profit had fallen to ₹1,675 crore after it incurred a one-time tax-related charge of ₹3,324 crore following its shift to the new tax regime. Excluding this one-off impact, the bank's profit would have risen by around 5 per cent year-on-year.

Market overview for July 20

The GIFT Nifty signalled a subdued start for domestic equities on Monday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions between the US and Iran weighed on sentiment. The futures traded around 24,321. 
Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi declining 2.8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 per cent as investors monitored developments in West Asia. 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 per cent on Friday. 
Brent crude climbed above $90 a barrel after the US carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets. 

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List of firms releasing Q1 results today, July 20
  1. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
  2. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
  3. Alkali Metals Ltd
  4. Anubhav Plast Ltd
  5. Aurum PropTech Ltd
  6. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
  7. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
  8. California Software Company Ltd
  9. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  10. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
  11. CSM Technologies Ltd
  12. Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltd
  13. D.P. Abhushan Ltd
  14. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  15. Grand Foundry Ltd
  16. Golden Legand Leasing & finance Ltd
  17. Hawa Engineers Ltd
  18. Indo Thai Securities Ltd
  19. Indian Overseas Bank
  20. Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd
  21. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
  22. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  23. National Standard (India) Ltd
  24. One 97 Communications Ltd
  25. Premier Capital Services Ltd
  26. Rajoo Engineers Ltd-$
  27. Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
  28. Rallis India Ltd
  29. Advit Jewels Ltd
  30. Regency Fincorp Ltd
  31. SG Mart Ltd
  32. Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
  33. SML Mahindra Ltd
  34. Sobha Ltd
  35. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
  36. Steel Exchange India Ltd
  37. Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
  38. Super Sales India Ltd-$
  39. Swaraj Engines Ltd
  40. Swastika Investmart Ltd
  41. Swarna Securities Ltd
  42. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd
  43. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
  44. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
  45. UltraTech Cement Ltd
  46. Venus Remedies Ltd
  47. Vimta Labs Ltd-$
 
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PNB Q1 profit triples to ₹5,253 crore; margins remain below guidance

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Axis Bank Q1 net profit rises 23% to ₹7,114 crore as provisions fall

IDBI Bank Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 5% to ₹2,115 crore; NII up 10%

Topics :Q1 resultsUltraTech CementPaytmShyam Metalics & Energy Ltd.Indian Overseas BankBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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