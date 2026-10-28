Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Meesho, Info Edge (India) (Naukri), Pidilite Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Vedanta, JSW Energy, ACME Solar Holdings, GMR Airports, Bandhan Bank, City Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, KPIT Technologies, Birlasoft, Hexaware Technologies, Zensar Technologies, eClerx Services, and TVS Motor Company are among the 144 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include TVS Holdings, United Spirits, Bajaj Electricals, Force Motors, Arvind, Anant Raj, Arkade Developers, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, IIFL Capital Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, MAS Financial Services, Satin Creditcare Network, Aarti Pharmalabs, Sudeep Pharma, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Zenotech Laboratories, Apcotex Industries, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

HUL Q2 result Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent to ₹2,790 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,685 crore a year earlier. The comparison was partly aided by a ₹97 crore loss from discontinued operations in the year-ago quarter. ALSO READ: HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15% Profit from continuing operations, including non-controlling interests, remained nearly flat at ₹2,796 crore, against ₹2,791 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.5 per cent to ₹2,795 crore from ₹2,553 crore. Turnover increased 14.8 per cent to ₹18,071 crore from ₹15,742 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.5 per cent to ₹18,226 crore.

Market updates today ALSO READ: Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium, becomes India's 2nd-most valuable firm The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday and extended their losses, with both indices falling around 1 per cent intraday. The Sensex opened at 73,253.44, while the Nifty50 began trading 0.31 per cent lower at 22,678. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms made its stock market debut at a 21 per cent premium. Among sectors, Nifty IT, FMCG and Oil & Gas were the biggest laggards, while Nifty Auto was the only sector trading in positive territory. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.41 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.6 per cent.