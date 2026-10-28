Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28

Q2 results: Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Hero MotoCorp, 141 more on Oct 28

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Hyundai Motor India, Meesho, Info Edge (India) (Naukri), Pidilite Industries, and Vedanta are also to release their July-September earnings today

BSE, stock market
The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday and extended their losses, with both indices falling around 1 per cent intraday
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:27 AM IST
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Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Meesho, Info Edge (India) (Naukri), Pidilite Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Vedanta, JSW Energy, ACME Solar Holdings, GMR Airports, Bandhan Bank, City Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, KPIT Technologies, Birlasoft, Hexaware Technologies, Zensar Technologies, eClerx Services, and TVS Motor Company are among the 144 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday. 
 
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include TVS Holdings, United Spirits, Bajaj Electricals, Force Motors, Arvind, Anant Raj, Arkade Developers, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, IIFL Capital Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, MAS Financial Services, Satin Creditcare Network, Aarti Pharmalabs, Sudeep Pharma, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Zenotech Laboratories, Apcotex Industries, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Gulf Oil Lubricants India. 

HUL Q2 result

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent to ₹2,790 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹2,685 crore a year earlier. The comparison was partly aided by a ₹97 crore loss from discontinued operations in the year-ago quarter. 
Profit from continuing operations, including non-controlling interests, remained nearly flat at ₹2,796 crore, against ₹2,791 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.5 per cent to ₹2,795 crore from ₹2,553 crore.
 
Turnover increased 14.8 per cent to ₹18,071 crore from ₹15,742 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.5 per cent to ₹18,226 crore.

Market updates today

The Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday and extended their losses, with both indices falling around 1 per cent intraday. The Sensex opened at 73,253.44, while the Nifty50 began trading 0.31 per cent lower at 22,678. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms made its stock market debut at a 21 per cent premium. 
Among sectors, Nifty IT, FMCG and Oil & Gas were the biggest laggards, while Nifty Auto was the only sector trading in positive territory. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.41 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.6 per cent.

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Companies announcing Q2 results today
  1. 20 Microns Ltd
  2. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
  3. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
  4. Adani Enterprises Ltd
  5. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
  6. Adjia Technologies Ltd
  7. Adroit Industries (India) Ltd
  8. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
  9. Agi Greenpac Ltd
  10. Anant Raj Ltd-$
  11. Anka India Ltd
  12. Apcotex Industries Ltd
  13. Arkade Developers Ltd
  14. Arvind Ltd
  15. Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
  16. Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
  17. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  18. Bhagwati Autocast Ltd
  19. Bhageria Industries Ltd
  20. Borosil Scientific Ltd
  21. Birlasoft Ltd
  22. CarTrade Tech Ltd
  23. Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
  24. Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd
  25. Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
  26. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
  27. Chowgule Steamships Ltd
  28. Creative Newtech Ltd
  29. Control Print Ltd-$
  30. Craftsman Automation Ltd
  31. City Union Bank Ltd
  32. Cybele Industries Ltd
  33. Diamines & Chemicals Ltd-$
  34. Dodla Dairy Ltd
  35. Dalal Street Investments Ltd
  36. eClerx Services Ltd
  37. Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
  38. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
  39. Fabtech Technologies Ltd
  40. Force Motors Ltd-$
  41. Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd
  42. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
  43. Gateway Distriparks Ltd
  44. Guru Krupa Gems and Jewellery Ltd
  45. Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
  46. GMR Airports Ltd
  47. Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
  48. Goodluck India Ltd
  49. GRP Ltd
  50. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
  51. Hero MotoCorp Ltd
  52. Hexaware Technologies Ltd
  53. Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  54. Hyundai Motor India Ltd
  55. IIFL Capital Services Ltd
  56. Infobeans Technologies Ltd
  57. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  58. Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
  59. JSW Energy Ltd
  60. Kamdhenu Ltd
  61. OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd
  62. Kotyark Industries Ltd
  63. KPIT Technologies Ltd
  64. K.P.R. Mill Limited
  65. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  66. Kalyani Steels Ltd
  67. Karnataka Bank Ltd
  68. Kuantum Papers Ltd
  69. Laser Diamonds Ltd
  70. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
  71. Martin Burn Ltd
  72. MAS Financial Services Ltd
  73. Meesho Ltd
  74. M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
  75. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
  76. Moschip Technologies Ltd
  77. Info Edge (India) Ltd (Naukri)
  78. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
  79. Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd
  80. NK Industries Ltd
  81. OBCL Ltd
  82. OnMobile Global Ltd
  83. Orbit Exports Ltd
  84. Organic Recycling Systems Ltd
  85. Pidilite Industries Ltd
  86. PNB Housing Finance Ltd
  87. PNC Infratech Ltd
  88. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
  89. PVR Inox Ltd
  90. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
  91. Refex Industries Ltd
  92. Macfos Ltd
  93. R R Kabel Ltd
  94. R.S. Software (India) Ltd
  95. Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
  96. South Asian Enterprises Ltd
  97. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
  98. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
  99. Sasken Technologies Ltd
  100. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
  101. SC Agrotech Ltd
  102. Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
  103. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  104. Shalimar Paints Ltd-$
  105. Shilchar Technologies Ltd
  106. Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd
  107. Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd
  108. Shree Refrigerations Ltd
  109. SK International Export Ltd
  110. Smartlink Holdings Ltd
  111. S. M. Gold Ltd
  112. SMR Jewels Ltd
  113. Snowman Logistics Ltd
  114. Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd
  115. Stanpacks India Ltd
  116. Stylam Industries Ltd
  117. Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
  118. Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
  119. Sudeep Pharma Ltd
  120. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  121. Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
  122. Super Sales India Ltd-$
  123. TCI Finance Ltd
  124. Tirupati Finlease Ltd
  125. TNA Solutions Ltd
  126. Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd
  127. TruCap Finance Ltd
  128. TVS Holdings Ltd
  129. TVS Motor Company Ltd
  130. United Spirits Ltd
  131. United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd
  132. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  133. Vakrangee Ltd-$
  134. Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
  135. Vedanta Ltd
  136. Vertex Securities Ltd
  137. Vishal Nirmiti Ltd
  138. VST Industries Ltd
  139. Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
  140. Yasho Industries Ltd
  141. Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
  142. Zenith Healthcare Ltd
  143. Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
  144. Zensar Technologies Ltd
 
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Topics :Q2 resultsAdani EnterprisesAdani Ports and Special Economic ZoneHindustan UnileverHero MotoCorpBS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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