Q2 results: IDFC First Bank, Castrol India, JK Cement, 30 more on Oct 24

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Castrol India, JK Cement, Kajaria Ceramics, Netweb Technologies India, Apollo Micro Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, and SBFC Finance are among the 33 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Saturday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Chembond Chemicals, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, High Energy Batteries India, JTL Defence, Rajoo Engineers, Permanent Magnets, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, 3P Land Holdings, Modis Navnirman, S V Global Mill, and Damodar Industries.

Infosys Q2 result highlight

Infosys reported a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,828 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue from operations increased 10.7 per cent to ₹49,244 crore. However, the IT services major cut its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1–2 per cent in constant currency terms from 1.5–3 per cent earlier, citing weaker growth expectations in the US and rising AI-led pricing pressures.

The company reported large deal wins worth $5.2 billion during the quarter, including a mega deal valued at more than $2 billion. AI revenue accounted for 10.5 per cent of total revenue, up from 8.2 per cent in Q1FY27, and grew 29 per cent sequentially. Operating margin remained broadly stable at around 21 per cent, while Infosys retained its FY27 operating margin guidance of 20–22 per cent. Market updates from Oct 23 The Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower for the fourth consecutive session as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex fell 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 73,123.83, while the Nifty50 declined 87.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 22,600.