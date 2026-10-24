Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results: IDFC First Bank, Castrol India, JK Cement, 30 more on Oct 24

Q2 results: IDFC First Bank, Castrol India, JK Cement, 30 more on Oct 24

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Kotak Mahindra, AU Small Finance Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Netweb Technologies, and Apollo Micro Systems are also to release their July-September earnings today

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty
The Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Oct 23 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment | Photo: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Castrol India, JK Cement, Kajaria Ceramics, Netweb Technologies India, Apollo Micro Systems, Lumax Auto Technologies, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, and SBFC Finance are among the 33 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Saturday. 
 
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Chembond Chemicals, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, High Energy Batteries India, JTL Defence, Rajoo Engineers, Permanent Magnets, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, 3P Land Holdings, Modis Navnirman, S V Global Mill, and Damodar Industries. 

Infosys Q2 result highlight

Infosys reported a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,828 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue from operations increased 10.7 per cent to ₹49,244 crore. However, the IT services major cut its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1–2 per cent in constant currency terms from 1.5–3 per cent earlier, citing weaker growth expectations in the US and rising AI-led pricing pressures. 
 
The company reported large deal wins worth $5.2 billion during the quarter, including a mega deal valued at more than $2 billion. AI revenue accounted for 10.5 per cent of total revenue, up from 8.2 per cent in Q1FY27, and grew 29 per cent sequentially. Operating margin remained broadly stable at around 21 per cent, while Infosys retained its FY27 operating margin guidance of 20–22 per cent.

Market updates from Oct 23

The Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower for the fourth consecutive session as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
The Sensex fell 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 73,123.83, while the Nifty50 declined 87.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 22,600. 
Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises and JSW Steel were the top losers on the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 2.21 per cent and 2.94 per cent, respectively. 
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank underperformed, while Nifty IT was the most resilient, declining the least.

Companies announcing Q2 results today

  1. 3P Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  3. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  4. Castrol India Ltd
  5. Chembond Chemicals Ltd
  6. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  7. Dachepalli Publishers Ltd
  8. Damodar Industries Ltd-$
  9. Evexia Lifecare Ltd
  10. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
  11. German Green Steel and Power Ltd
  12. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  13. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  14. JK Cement Ltd
  15. JTL Defence Ltd
  16. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  17. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  18. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
  19. Modis Navnirman Ltd
  20. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
  21. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
  22. Oswal Yarns Ltd
  23. Permanent Magnets Ltd-$
  24. Quanto Agroworld Ltd
  25. Rajoo Engineers Ltd-$
  26. SBFC Finance Ltd
  27. Saptak Chem And Business Ltd
  28. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  29. Shangar Decor Ltd
  30. SJ Corporation Ltd
  31. SKP Securities Ltd
  32. Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
  33. S V Global Mill Ltd
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel Q2 profit jumps 225% to ₹5,279 crore; board approves expansion

Infosys cuts FY27 guidance; Q2 net profit rises 6.2% to ₹7,828 crore

BPCL Q2 net profit falls 21.5% to ₹4,863 crore on weak marketing margins

Shriram Finance Q2 profit jumps 59% to ₹3,684 crore on auto demand growth

Torrent Pharma Q2 profit falls 9.6% to ₹534 crore, revenue rises 51%

Topics :Q2 resultsKotak Mahindra BankIDFC First BankAU Small Finance BankCastrol India JK CementBS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Gold Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesStock Market CrashSwiggy Share Price

First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Next Story