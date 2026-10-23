Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Shriram Finance, Godrej Properties, Coforge, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Oracle Financial Services Software, SBI Funds Management, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shree Cement, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Atul, and Crisil are among the 75 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Friday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include UTI Asset Management Company, Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, CSB Bank, Shakti Pumps India, Newgen Software Technologies, Mastek, Ramco Systems, Sterlite Technologies, Supreme Petrochem, Mahindra Logistics, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Shree Cement, Steel Strips Wheels, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Jana Small Finance Bank, Geojit Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, NESCO, Unicommerce Esolutions, Unified Data Tech Solutions, Westlife Foodworld, and Triveni Power Transmission.

Infosys Q2 result preview Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q2FY27 results on Friday (October 23) after market hours. Brokerages expect revenue to grow 1.5–1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, with margins likely to improve. Investors will watch for a possible revision in FY27 revenue growth guidance amid demand concerns in some segments. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise around 10 per cent in the September quarter, while total contract value (TCV) is projected at $2.5–3 billion. JSW Steel Q2 preview JSW Steel is expected to report strong year-on-year growth in net profit in Q2FY27, supported by firm steel prices that could partly offset seasonal pressure on profitability.

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