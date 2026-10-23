Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power among 75 firms on Oct 23

Q2 results: Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power among 75 firms on Oct 23

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, and Shriram Finance are also to release their July-September earnings today

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices declined the most, while the Nifty IT index gained the most
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Power, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Shriram Finance, Godrej Properties, Coforge, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Oracle Financial Services Software, SBI Funds Management, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shree Cement, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Atul, and Crisil are among the 75 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Friday.  
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include UTI Asset Management Company, Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, CSB Bank, Shakti Pumps India, Newgen Software Technologies, Mastek, Ramco Systems, Sterlite Technologies, Supreme Petrochem, Mahindra Logistics, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Shree Cement, Steel Strips Wheels, JK Tyre & Industries, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Jana Small Finance Bank, Geojit Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, NESCO, Unicommerce Esolutions, Unified Data Tech Solutions, Westlife Foodworld, and Triveni Power Transmission. 

Infosys Q2 result preview

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, is set to announce its Q2FY27 results on Friday (October 23) after market hours. Brokerages expect revenue to grow 1.5–1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, with margins likely to improve.
 
Investors will watch for a possible revision in FY27 revenue growth guidance amid demand concerns in some segments. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise around 10 per cent in the September quarter, while total contract value (TCV) is projected at $2.5–3 billion.

JSW Steel Q2 preview

JSW Steel is expected to report strong year-on-year growth in net profit in Q2FY27, supported by firm steel prices that could partly offset seasonal pressure on profitability.
 
Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) and cold-rolled coil (CRC) prices rose around 21–22 per cent year-on-year and 3–4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, respectively. In contrast, primary rebar prices fell around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while semis prices declined about 1 per cent. 

Market updates today

The Sensex and Nifty50 fell as oil prices surged on concerns over supply disruptions from West Asia amid persistent geopolitical tensions.
 
As of 11 am, the Sensex declined 568.50 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 72,680.89, while the Nifty50 fell 239.50 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 22,448.15. 
Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises and Tata Steel were the top losers on the Nifty50. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 2.54 per cent and 3.45 per cent, respectively. 
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices declined the most, while the Nifty IT index gained the most.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Companies announcing Q2 results today
 
  1. Adani Power Ltd
  2. Amwill Health Care Ltd
  3. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
  4. Atul Ltd
  5. Bank of India
  6. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  7. Camex Ltd
  8. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
  9. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
  10. Coforge Ltd
  11. City Pulse Multiventures Ltd
  12. Crisil Ltd
  13. CSB Bank Ltd
  14. Cubex Tubings Ltd
  15. Datakosa Ltd
  16. DCB Bank Ltd
  17. DMR Engineering Ltd
  18. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  19. Geojit Financial Services Ltd
  20. G N A Axles Ltd
  21. Godrej Properties Ltd
  22. Hypersoft Technologies Ltd
  23. Indusind Bank Ltd
  24. Infosys Ltd
  25. ISF Ltd
  26. Jindal Steel Ltd
  27. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
  28. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
  29. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
  30. JSW Steel Ltd
  31. Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
  32. Machhar Industries Ltd
  33. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  34. Mastek Ltd
  35. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  36. NESCO Ltd
  37. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
  38. Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
  39. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
  40. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
  41. Ramco Systems Ltd
  42. Regency Fincorp Ltd
  43. Repro India Ltd
  44. RGF Capital Markets Ltd
  45. Runwal Enterprises Ltd
  46. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
  47. SBI Funds Management Ltd
  48. Sunshine Capital Ltd
  49. Setco Automotive Ltd
  50. Shakti Pumps India Ltd-$
  51. Shiva Cement Ltd
  52. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$
  53. Shree Cement Ltd
  54. Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
  55. Shriram Finance Ltd
  56. Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
  57. Simandhar Impex Ltd
  58. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
  59. Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
  60. Supreme Petrochem Ltd
  61. Steel Strips Wheels Ltd-$
  62. Starlit Power Systems Ltd
  63. Sterlite Technologies Ltd
  64. Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
  65. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd-$
  66. Tikona Communication Ltd
  67. Tata Motors Ltd
  68. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  69. Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
  70. Triveni Power Transmission Ltd
  71. Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
  72. Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd
  73. Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd
  74. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
  75. Westlife Foodworld Ltd
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy Q2 net loss narrows 15.6% to ₹922 crore, revenue rises 36%

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net profit rises 4.3%, revenue up 12.3%

HPCL Q2 profit falls 9% to ₹3,483 cr on higher costs, tax expenses

Adani Total Gas Q2 profit rises 3% to ₹167 cr as revenue jumps 34%

Adani Energy Solutions reports 51% rise in Q2 income, profit at ₹1,364 cr

Topics :Q2 resultsInfosys Tata MotorsAdani PowerJSW steelBS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Gold Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesStock Market CrashSwiggy Share Price

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Next Story