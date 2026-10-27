Q2 results: L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla among 110 firms on Oct 27

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Home First Finance Company India, Medplus Health Services, PG Electroplast, Schaeffler India, Bharat Bijlee, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, FDC, IFB Industries, Huhtamaki India, Century Enka, Jubilant Ingrevia, Dynamic Cables, Bharat Seats, Maral Overseas, Morepen Laboratories, Indoco Remedies, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Tanla Platforms, Route Mobile, Quick Heal Technologies, NIIT, Raymond, Raymond Realty, and Transport Corporation of India.

ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights

ITC Hotels reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹1,106 crore from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to regulatory approvals. The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants and undertake related activities.