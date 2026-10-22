Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Havells, HPCL, Swiggy, 57 more on Oct 22

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Havells India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Cyient, Swiggy, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among the 61 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Thursday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Accelya Solutions India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), CIE Automotive India, CreditAccess Grameen, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hatsun Agro Product, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Bansal Wire Industries, Pitti Engineering, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Adani Energy Solutions, Maharashtra Scooters, Paisalo Digital, Fairchem Organics, CyberTech Systems and Software, Walchand Peoplefirst, Zee Learn, and Orient Cement.

Eternal Q2 result highlights Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, reported a 92 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹125 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹65 crore a year earlier. Profit rose 35.8 per cent sequentially from ₹92 crore in Q1FY27, driven by its food delivery and quick commerce businesses. ALSO READ: Eternal Q2FY27 net profit jumps 92% to ₹125 crore, revenue rises 78% Revenue grew 77.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,138 crore from ₹13,590 crore, compared with ₹20,211 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 197 per cent year-on-year to ₹666 crore, rising 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Cash balance declined to ₹16,475 crore from ₹18,288 crore in Q1FY27, reflecting a seasonal increase in net working capital ahead of the festive season.

Market updates today The Sensex and Nifty50 remained under pressure at noon as traders weighed tensions in West Asia and the risk of supply disruptions. As of 12 pm, the Sensex fell 471.48 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 73,238.21, while the Nifty50 declined 175.45 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 22,635.90. Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India were the top Nifty50 losers. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 1.04 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, chemicals, auto and metals underperformed, while Nifty outperformed. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Companies announcing Q2 results today