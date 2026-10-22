Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Havells, HPCL, Swiggy, 57 more on Oct 22

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Havells, HPCL, Swiggy, 57 more on Oct 22

Q2FY27 company results: Firms including Adani Total Gas, Colgate Palmolive (India), Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, and Cyient are also to release their July-September earnings today

bse, bombay stock exchange
As of 12 pm, the Sensex fell 471.48 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 73,238.21, while the Nifty50 declined 175.45 points
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 12:44 PM IST
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Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Havells India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Cyient, Swiggy, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among the 61 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Thursday. 
 
Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Accelya Solutions India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), CIE Automotive India, CreditAccess Grameen, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hatsun Agro Product, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Bansal Wire Industries, Pitti Engineering, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Adani Energy Solutions, Maharashtra Scooters, Paisalo Digital, Fairchem Organics, CyberTech Systems and Software, Walchand Peoplefirst, Zee Learn, and Orient Cement. 
 
Eternal Q2 result highlights
 
Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, reported a 92 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹125 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹65 crore a year earlier. Profit rose 35.8 per cent sequentially from ₹92 crore in Q1FY27, driven by its food delivery and quick commerce businesses. 
Revenue grew 77.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,138 crore from ₹13,590 crore, compared with ₹20,211 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 197 per cent year-on-year to ₹666 crore, rising 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Cash balance declined to ₹16,475 crore from ₹18,288 crore in Q1FY27, reflecting a seasonal increase in net working capital ahead of the festive season.

Market updates today

The Sensex and Nifty50 remained under pressure at noon as traders weighed tensions in West Asia and the risk of supply disruptions. 
As of 12 pm, the Sensex fell 471.48 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 73,238.21, while the Nifty50 declined 175.45 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 22,635.90. 
Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India were the top Nifty50 losers. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices fell 1.04 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. 
Among sectors, chemicals, auto and metals underperformed, while Nifty outperformed. 
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Companies announcing Q2 results today
  1. Abhishek Finlease Ltd
  2. Accelya Solutions India Ltd
  3. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  4. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  5. Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
  6. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
  7. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  8. CIE Automotive India Ltd
  9. Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd
  10. Continental Petroleums Ltd
  11. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
  12. CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd
  13. Cyient Ltd
  14. Epsom Properties Ltd
  15. Fairchem Organics Ltd
  16. Futuristic Securities Ltd
  17. Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
  18. GHV Infra Projects Ltd
  19. Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
  20. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
  21. Havells India Ltd
  22. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  23. Indo Thai Securities Ltd
  24. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
  25. Jindal Stainless Ltd
  26. Kretto Syscon Ltd
  27. Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd
  28. Mahan Industries Ltd
  29. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
  30. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
  31. Megri Soft Ltd
  32. Midland Polymers Ltd
  33. Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
  34. National Standard (India) Ltd
  35. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
  36. Orient Cement Ltd
  37. Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
  38. Paisalo Digital Ltd
  39. Parshva Enterprises Ltd
  40. Pitti Engineering Ltd-$
  41. Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd
  42. Purple Finance Ltd
  43. Rallis India Ltd
  44. Roselabs Finance Ltd
  45. Sagility Ltd
  46. Sapphire Foods India Ltd
  47. Sayaji Industries Ltd
  48. Shivamshree Businesses Ltd
  49. Sunshine Capital Ltd
  50. Skyline Millars Ltd
  51. Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd
  52. Swadha Nature Ltd
  53. Swiggy Ltd
  54. Technojet Consultants Ltd
  55. Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
  56. Tokyo Finance Ltd
  57. Trishakti Industries Ltd
  58. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
  59. Varvee Global Ltd
  60. Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
  61. Zee Learn Ltd
 
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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