Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings

Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings

Q2FY27 results today: Aditya Birla Money, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Tata Technologies and Groww will announce their quarterly results today

Q2 earnings, Q2 results
BHEL, Canara Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, Ceat, Tata Technologies, Groww, and 22 other companies are scheduled to announce their Q2FY27 results today.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, Ceat, Tata Technologies, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and 22 other companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.
 
Other companies reporting their results also include Aditya Birla Money, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and HDB Financial Services.
 

Markets today

 
The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak opening for the domestic market as investors weighed inflation concerns amid rising oil prices. The Nifty 50 declined over 40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 22,680 in early trade, while the Sensex gained 83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 73,117. 
 Asian markets rebounded after two sessions of losses as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.15 per cent. 
Follow the latest market updates here:Stock Market LIVE Updates | Stocks to watch
 

Companies announcing results today

 
Ardi Alliances
Aurique
Bacil Pharma
Bajaj Consumer Care
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Aditya Birla Money
Canara Bank
Ceat
Elecon Engineering Company
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)
Hathway Cable & Datacom
HDB Financial Services
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Indus Finance
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Naturo Indiabull
Polycon International
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
SecUR Credentials
Sonaselection India
Sulabh Engineers & Services
Tata Technologies
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
TTL Enterprises
Viji Finance  
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Topics :Q2 resultsBhelGrowwCanara Banktata technology

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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