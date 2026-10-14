Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings

Bharat Heavy Electricals ( BHEL ), Canara Bank , Bajaj Consumer Care, Ceat, Tata Technologies, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and 22 other companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.

Other companies reporting their results also include Aditya Birla Money, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and HDB Financial Services.

Markets today

The GIFT Nifty signalled a weak opening for the domestic market as investors weighed inflation concerns amid rising oil prices. The Nifty 50 declined over 40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 22,680 in early trade, while the Sensex gained 83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 73,117.

Asian markets rebounded after two sessions of losses as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.15 per cent. Stock Market LIVE Updates | Stocks to watch Follow the latest market updates here: Companies announcing results today Ardi Alliances Aurique Bacil Pharma Bajaj Consumer Care Bharat Heavy Electricals Aditya Birla Money Canara Bank Ceat Elecon Engineering Company Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Hathway Cable & Datacom HDB Financial Services ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Indus Finance Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Naturo Indiabull Polycon International Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Reliance Industrial Infrastructure SecUR Credentials Sonaselection India Sulabh Engineers & Services