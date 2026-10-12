Q2 results today: HCLTech, ICICI Pru among 18 firms to report earnings

Kotak Institutional Equities expects HCLTech's adjusted net profit to rise 15.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹4,901.3 crore. Revenue is projected to grow 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36,012.8 crore.

Axis Direct expects the IT giant’s revenue to rise 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹35,443 crore and profit to increase 15.9 per cent to ₹4,910 crore.

Meanwhile, Jefferies expects revenue to grow 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, including about 100 basis points of inorganic contribution. It projects services revenue growth of 2.5 per cent and software revenue growth of 4 per cent, both on a Q-o-Q constant currency basis.

Markets today

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose at the open on Monday as traders assessed mixed global cues. The Sensex surged 318 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 72,802, while the Nifty 50 gained 72 points, or 0.32 per cent, in the pre-open session to settle at 22,593.