Q2 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among 18 firms on Oct 17

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, AXIS Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, India Cements, and Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) are among the 18 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Saturday.

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Rossari Biotech, Bajaj Healthcare, Kross, Cupid Breweries and Distilleries, Midland Polymers, Indo Cotspin, TGB Banquets and Hotels, Gagan Gases, and Hemo Organic.

HDFC Bank Q2 preview

HDFC Bank is expected to report low single-digit profit growth for Q2 FY27 , with strong deposit growth driven by FCNR(B) inflows offset by margin pressure. The results, due today, will be the last under MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ends on October 26. Anup Bagchi is set to succeed him.