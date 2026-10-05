Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: RentoMojo, LCC Projects among 4 firms reporting on Oct 5

Q2 results today: RentoMojo, LCC Projects among 4 firms reporting on Oct 5

Three of the companies reporting today-RentoMojo, LCC Projects and Steamhouse India-made their stock market debuts last month

Q2 result
Q2 results today: RentoMojo, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India, and Globe Commercials are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for Q2FY27. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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RentoMojo, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India, and Globe Commercials are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Monday.
 
Three of the companies reporting today—RentoMojo, LCC Projects and Steamhouse India—made their stock market debuts last month. RentoMojo raised ₹1,201 crore, while LCC Projects and Steamhouse India raised ₹419 crore and ₹414 crore, respectively, through fresh issues and offers for sale (OFS).
 
RentoMojo closed its first session 31.9 per cent above its issue price at ₹532.95, while Steamhouse India and LCC Projects gained 26.2 per cent and 18.3 per cent, respectively. Their September-quarter results will be among the first financial updates from the newly listed companies.
 

Market preview

 
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher today, with the Nifty50 gaining 119 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 22,541, while the Sensex rose 364 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 72,274. The gains came as global equities advanced after fears of monetary tightening eased following supportive economic data. Asian markets were also trading higher, while US equities ended Friday's session with gains. Brent crude futures were down 0.64 per cent at $101.57 a barrel. 
 

Companies announcing Q2 results today:

  • Globe Commercials
  • LCC Projects
  • RentoMojo
  • Steamhouse India
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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