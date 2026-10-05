Q2 results today: RentoMojo, LCC Projects among 4 firms reporting on Oct 5

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher today, with the Nifty50 gaining 119 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 22,541, while the Sensex rose 364 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 72,274. The gains came as global equities advanced after fears of monetary tightening eased following supportive economic data. Asian markets were also trading higher, while US equities ended Friday's session with gains. Brent crude futures were down 0.64 per cent at $101.57 a barrel.