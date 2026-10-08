Q2 results today: TCS, Indian Bank, 4 others set to announce earnings

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Indian Bank, K R Rail Engineering, Lotus Chocolate, Onix Solar and Grand Oak Capital are scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on Thursday.

TCS Q2 Preview:

Indian IT firms are expected to report a soft quarter despite Q2 typically being a seasonally strong period, with TCS, the country's largest IT services company, likely to post modest revenue growth, brokerages estimate. In constant currency (CC) terms, the company could report low growth, partly impacted by the West Asia crisis.

Brokerages estimated that TCS's margins will remain largely stable, while deal wins are likely to stay decent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand. The company may report up to a 13 per cent sequential rise in net profit.

According to Nuvama Research, TCS could report 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) CC revenue growth and 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q growth in dollar terms to $7,662 million. Meanwhile, HDFC Securities expects TCS to trail expectations for a seasonally strong quarter. The brokerage expects the company to maintain a margin band of 26-28 per cent in Q2, with total contract value (TCV) likely to come in at $8-10 billion. According to HDFC Securities' estimates, TCS could report a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net sales to $7,652 million. In rupee terms, net sales are projected to grow 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,081 crore.