Q2 results today: Tiaan Consumer, 3 other companies to announce results

Alstone Textiles , Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indrayani Biotech and Tiaan Consumer are among the companies scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on Wednesday.

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions is scheduled to announce its second-quarter and half-year results ended September 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Alstone Textiles filed its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on August 13. It had appointed Shivani Sahu as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 8.

Tiaan Consumer reported a net loss of ₹4 lakh in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹5 lakh in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Its sales declined 40 per cent to ₹3 lakh in the quarter ended June 2026, down from ₹5 lakh in the year-ago period.