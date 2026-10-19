Q2 results today: UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, and 33 more on Oct 19

Some other firms announcing their July to September earnings include Nelco, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, AksharChem India, GOCL Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Modern Dairies, Aerpace Industries, Elevate Campuses, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Malt Land Distilleries, A-One Steels India, Bloom Industries, Modern Steels, Melstar Information Technologies, Quint Digital, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Ontic Finserve, Varmora Granito, Yash Management & Satellite.

HDFC Bank Q2 result highlights

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹19,510 crore in Q2FY27, as lower other income and higher operating expenses and provisions partly offset growth in core interest income.

Net interest income rose 9.7 per cent to ₹34,620 crore, supported by 16.3 per cent growth in gross advances.

Other income fell 3.6 per cent to ₹13,830 crore, despite an 8 per cent sequential increase, as treasury trading gains plunged to ₹780 crore from ₹2,390 crore a year earlier. Fees and commissions rose to ₹9,690 crore from ₹8,840 crore, while foreign exchange and derivatives revenue declined marginally to ₹1,550 crore from ₹1,590 crore.