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Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings

Q2FY27 results today: Jio Financial, Wipro, Nestle India, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, and Indian Bank, and 43 other firms will announce their earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27

Wipro
Brokerages expect Wipro to report a tepid set of results for Q2FY27, with analysts projecting revenue growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year. (Image: Bloomberg)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Nestle India, Polycab, D B Corp, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Indian Bank, and Angel One are among 49 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Thursday. 
 

Wipro Q2 Preview 

Brokerages expect Wipro to report a tepid set of results for Q2FY27, with analysts projecting revenue growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).  Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue to rise 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,601 crore, while net profit is projected to increase 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹3,445 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, PL Capital expects IT services revenue to decline 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, with overall revenue estimated at ₹24,910 crore. Both brokerages expect EBIT margins to improve to 16.4 per cent, supported by currency benefits, cost efficiencies and the absence of wage hikes, partly offset by deal ramp-ups.
 

Nestle Q2 Preview

 
For Nestle India, brokerages expect strong revenue and profit growth in Q2FY27, supported by resilient consumption, healthy volume growth, selective price hikes and premiumisation. Axis Direct expects revenue to grow 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,765 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise 29 per cent to ₹1,595 crore. 
 
HDFC Securities projects revenue growth of 21 per cent to ₹6,809.2 crore and Ebitda growth of 30 per cent to ₹1,608 crore. Both brokerages expect Ebitda margins to expand to around 23.6-23.7 per cent, aided by lower coffee prices and an improved sales mix. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects revenue to rise 21 per cent to ₹6,805.2 crore, with adjusted net profit growing around 38 per cent to ₹1,026.7 crore.
 

Markets today

 
Despite negative global cues, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17, and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at  22,702.35. 
 
Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade today, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent. 
 
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Companies announcing Q2 results today

 
360 ONE WAM
5paisa Capital
Advik Capital
Alok Industries
Angel One
Armee Infotech
Avenique
BFL Asset Finvest
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Carnation Industries
CCL Products (India)
City Pulse Multiventures
Cyient DLM
D B Corp
Fedbank Financial Services
HDFC Asset Management Company
HDFC Life Insurance Company
Heritage Foods
IIFL Finance
Indian Bank
Indian Railway Finance Corporation
Jio Financial Services
Kabra Extrusiontechnik
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
L&T Finance
Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Metro Brands
MPF Systems
Mangalam Worldwide
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
Nestle India
Orient Electric
Oriental Hotels
Persistent Systems
Polycab India
SBC Exports
Shree Krishna Infrastructure
South Indian Bank
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Tata Communications
Tech Mahindra
Tips Music
Tuni Textile Mills
UCO Bank
USG Tech Solutions
Vipul
Wipro
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Topics :Q2 resultsWipro resultsWiproNestle IndiaJio Financial ServicesTata CommunicationsTech MahindraPolycab

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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