Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings

Meanwhile, PL Capital expects IT services revenue to decline 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, with overall revenue estimated at ₹24,910 crore. Both brokerages expect EBIT margins to improve to 16.4 per cent, supported by currency benefits, cost efficiencies and the absence of wage hikes, partly offset by deal ramp-ups.

HDFC Securities projects revenue growth of 21 per cent to ₹6,809.2 crore and Ebitda growth of 30 per cent to ₹1,608 crore. Both brokerages expect Ebitda margins to expand to around 23.6-23.7 per cent, aided by lower coffee prices and an improved sales mix. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects revenue to rise 21 per cent to ₹6,805.2 crore, with adjusted net profit growing around 38 per cent to ₹1,026.7 crore.

Markets today

Despite negative global cues, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17, and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at 22,702.35.

Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade today, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.

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