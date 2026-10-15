Q2 results today: Wipro, Nestle India, 47 others to announce earnings

Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Nestle India, Polycab, D B Corp, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Indian Bank, and Angel One are among 49 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Thursday.
Wipro Q2 Preview
Brokerages expect Wipro to report a tepid set of results for Q2FY27, with analysts projecting revenue growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Axis Direct expects Wipro's revenue to rise 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,601 crore, while net profit is projected to increase 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹3,445 crore.
Meanwhile, PL Capital expects IT services revenue to decline 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency terms, with overall revenue estimated at ₹24,910 crore. Both brokerages expect EBIT margins to improve to 16.4 per cent, supported by currency benefits, cost efficiencies and the absence of wage hikes, partly offset by deal ramp-ups.
Nestle Q2 Preview
For Nestle India, brokerages expect strong revenue and profit growth in Q2FY27, supported by resilient consumption, healthy volume growth, selective price hikes and premiumisation. Axis Direct expects revenue to grow 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,765 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise 29 per cent to ₹1,595 crore.
HDFC Securities projects revenue growth of 21 per cent to ₹6,809.2 crore and Ebitda growth of 30 per cent to ₹1,608 crore. Both brokerages expect Ebitda margins to expand to around 23.6-23.7 per cent, aided by lower coffee prices and an improved sales mix. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects revenue to rise 21 per cent to ₹6,805.2 crore, with adjusted net profit growing around 38 per cent to ₹1,026.7 crore.
Markets today
Despite negative global cues, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17, and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at 22,702.35.
Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade today, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent.