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Q2FY27 results today: Anand Rathi, Poonawalla Fincorp to announce earnings

Anand Rathi Wealth, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and 6 other firms will announce their Q2FY27 earnings today

Q2 result
The other companies reporting results include Bridge Securities, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jai Mata Glass and S R U Steels. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Anand Rathi Wealth, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Can Fin Homes and five other companies are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) on Friday.
 
The other companies reporting results include Bridge Securities, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jai Mata Glass and S R U Steels.
 

TCS Q2 results

 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest information technology (IT) services company, announced its Q2FY27 earnings on Thursday. It reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore for Q2FY27, up 14.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹12,075 crore in Q2FY26. Revenue grew 11.2 per cent in reported terms to ₹73,188 crore from ₹65,799 crore a year earlier.
 
On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, TCS' net profit rose 4 per cent, while revenue increased 1.3 per cent. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.5 per cent. The company's Q2 performance beat Bloomberg analyst estimates, although growth remained modest amid global uncertainty and artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruptions.
 

Market preview

 
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open higher today, with GIFT Nifty futures signalling a positive start as oil prices softened during the Asian trading session. The futures were quoted at 22,374, up 80 points.
 
However, Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after AI-linked shares declined amid concerns over OpenAI’s revenue outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.6 per cent and 2.62 per cent, respectively. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

Companies announcing Q2 results today:

 
  • Anand Rathi Wealth
  • Bridge Securities
  • Can Fin Homes
  • Canara HSBC Life Insurance
  • Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd
  • Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
  • Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom
  • Indbank Merchant Banking Services
  • Jai Mata Glass
  • Poonawalla Fincorp
  • S R U Steels
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Topics :Q2 resultsAnand Rathi Wealth LimitedCompany NewsBS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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