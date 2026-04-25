Q4 result: Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, India Cements, 12 more on April 25

Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, UCO Bank, SBFC Finance, India Cements, and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).

Some other firms that will announce their results today include MIC Electronics, Sejal Glass, Noble Polymers, Dolphin Kitchen utensils and Appliances, Bansisons Tea Industries, Mantra Capital, Sampann Utpadan India, and Tokyo Finance.

Axis Bank Q4 result preview

Axis Bank is expected to report a weak performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with analysts forecasting a decline in profits due to a sharp year-on-year rise in provisions, despite moderate growth in net interest income (NII).

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar According to Nomura, the bank’s net profit may fall 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,010 crore, assuming a 61 per cent surge in provisions to ₹2,190 crore. On a sequential basis, however, profit is likely to rise 8 per cent, while provisions may decline 3 per cent. Reliance Industries Q4 result highlights Reliance Industries’ results for the January–March 2026 quarter highlight the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on corporate earnings, as disruptions in global energy markets pushed up feedstock costs. The Mukesh Ambani-led company, India’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of nearly ₹18 trillion, reported a double-digit decline in net profit on both consolidated and standalone bases.

ALSO READ: Energy woes hit RIL's Q4 net; 1st Indian firm to post ₹10 trn annual sales Consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company fell 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,971 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹19,407 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit declined 9 per cent from ₹18,645 crore in Q3FY26. Market highlights from April 24 The Nifty50 and the Sensex slumped in Friday’s session as a surge in oil prices dented risk appetite, with the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz amid stalled US-Iran talks unsettling markets. The Nifty50 fell 1.14 per cent, or 275.10 points, to close at 23,897.95, while the Sensex declined 1.27 per cent, or 982.71 points, to settle at 76,681.29.