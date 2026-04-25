Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 result: Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, India Cements, 12 more on April 25

Q4 result: Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, India Cements, 12 more on April 25

Q4FY26 company results: Firms including RBL Bank, UCO Bank, SBFC Finance, MIC Electronics, and Sejal Glass are also to release their January-March earnings today

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The Nifty50 and the Sensex slumped in Friday’s session as a surge in oil prices dented risk appetite, with the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz amid stalled US-Iran talks
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, UCO Bank, SBFC Finance, India Cements, and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
 
Some other firms that will announce their results today include MIC Electronics, Sejal Glass, Noble Polymers, Dolphin Kitchen utensils and Appliances, Bansisons Tea Industries, Mantra Capital, Sampann Utpadan India, and Tokyo Finance.

Axis Bank Q4 result preview

Axis Bank is expected to report a weak performance for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with analysts forecasting a decline in profits due to a sharp year-on-year rise in provisions, despite moderate growth in net interest income (NII). 
  According to Nomura, the bank’s net profit may fall 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,010 crore, assuming a 61 per cent surge in provisions to ₹2,190 crore.
 
On a sequential basis, however, profit is likely to rise 8 per cent, while provisions may decline 3 per cent.

Reliance Industries Q4 result highlights

Reliance Industries’ results for the January–March 2026 quarter highlight the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on corporate earnings, as disruptions in global energy markets pushed up feedstock costs.
 
The Mukesh Ambani-led company, India’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of nearly ₹18 trillion, reported a double-digit decline in net profit on both consolidated and standalone bases. 
  Consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company fell 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,971 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹19,407 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit declined 9 per cent from ₹18,645 crore in Q3FY26.

Market highlights from April 24

The Nifty50 and the Sensex slumped in Friday’s session as a surge in oil prices dented risk appetite, with the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz amid stalled US-Iran talks unsettling markets.
 
The Nifty50 fell 1.14 per cent, or 275.10 points, to close at 23,897.95, while the Sensex declined 1.27 per cent, or 982.71 points, to settle at 76,681.29.
 
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Tech Mahindra were the top losers within the Nifty IT index.
 
Broader markets mirrored the weakness in benchmarks, with the Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices ending 0.96 per cent and 0.87 per cent lower, respectively. 

List of firms releasing Q4 results today, April 25

  1. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd
  2. AXIS Bank Ltd
  3. Bansisons Tea Industries Ltd
  4. Dolphin Kitchen Utensils and Appliances Ltd
  5. IDFC First Bank Ltd
  6. India Cements Ltd
  7. Mantra Capital Ltd
  8. MIC Electronics Ltd
  9. Noble Polymers Ltd
  10. RBL Bank Ltd
  11. Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
  12. SBFC Finance Ltd
  13. Sejal Glass Ltd
  14. Tokyo Finance Ltd
  15. UCO Bank
 
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Topics :Q4 ResultsAxis BankAxis Bank resultsIDFC First BankRBL BankUCO BankIndia CementsBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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