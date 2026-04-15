ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, Tejas Networks, Elecon Engineering Company, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26)

Some other firms that will announce their results today include Lotus Chocolate Company, Media Matrix Worldwide, SPEL Semiconductor, Continental Controls, Tulsi Extrusions, Bombay Wire Ropes, Citi Port Financial Services, and Nikki Global Finance,

ICICI Prudential Life Q4 result highlights

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a nearly 58 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹609 crore for the quarter, up from ₹386.3 crore a year ago, driven by strong premium growth and proceeds from the sale of its subsidiary, ICICI Pension Fund Management.

Net premium income increased 17.17 per cent year-on-year to ₹19,180 crore , while the company’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 9.37 per cent to ₹3,830 crore. For FY26, net profit grew 34.6 per cent to ₹1,600 crore from ₹1,189 crore in FY25, supported by higher investment income from shareholders’ funds. This includes a ₹114 crore gain from the sale of its entire stake in ICICI Pension Fund Management. Excluding this one-time gain, net profit rose 25 per cent for the year. Market overview for April 15 Markets signalled a positive start for the Nifty50, with sentiment supported by hopes of a possible resolution between the US and Iran after US President Donald Trump said the conflict was “close to over”. At around 7:30 am, Nifty futures stood at 24,227.50, up 369.80 points or 1.55 per cent.

Asian markets also traded higher as the US and Iran prepared for a second round of talks. South Korea’s Kospi led gains, rising 2.73 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 advanced 0.78 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: LIC, ICICI Pru Life, GAIL, Ujjivan SFB, OMCs Overnight, US markets ended in the green, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1.18 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, closing 1.96 per cent higher. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates